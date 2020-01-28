Cloud Microservices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Cloud Microservices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report researches the worldwide Cloud Microservices market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cloud Microservices breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cloud Microservices are an architectural approach to creating cloud applications, where each application is built as a set of services. Each service runs in its own processes and communicates through application programming interfaces (API).

Services are built around specific business logic, written in any language and they are independently scalable, upgradeable and deployable. When an application is broken up into its component services, changes only affect specific services. Likewise, each service can independently scale in response to demand without consuming unnecessary resources.

Global Cloud Microservices market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cloud Microservices.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cloud Microservices capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cloud Microservices in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AWS

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel

Weaveworks

Contino

OpenLegacy

CoScale

Software AG

Netifi

TCS

Cloud Microservices Breakdown Data by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Microservices Breakdown Data by Application

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and ITes

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Cloud Microservices Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cloud Microservices Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cloud Microservices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cloud Microservices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Microservices :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

