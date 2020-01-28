Cognitive computing in Healthcare Market – Oncology has Triggered the Popularity for Growth

Cognitive computing involves an independent learning system that uses data mining techniques, pattern recognition, natural language and human sensory processing, and system enhancements based on the acquisition of real time from patients and other data. In other words, this system mimics the way the human brain works and continues to learn.

Overview:

Cognitive computing has opened vast promising avenues in the healthcare industry in recent times and is rapidly transforming healthcare delivery world over. Cognitive computing systems simulate human thought process using computerized model. Worldwide, these have been instrumental in making sense of the extensive streams of healthcare data that is growing unhindered. Healthcare professionals and providers in various parts of the world are increasingly adopting cognitive systems to make faster and more informed decision, boost patient outcomes, and improve the overall quality of care.

Opportunities:

The exponential rise in healthcare data and information from a diverse range of sources and the pressing need to tap them for improving the quality of care in various parts of the world is a prominent factor stoking the demand for cognitive computing systems. The growing demand for automated information technology systems encapsulating various aspects of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry is fortifying the application of cognitive computing. The growing number of potential benefits and the rising use cases in the healthcare sector are prominent factors continually boosting the market over the forecast period.

The growing popularity of internet of things (IoT) and wearable and the staggering demand for cloud computing models are significant factors expected to provide substantial fillip to the cognitive computing in healthcare market. The emergence of potentially useful enterprise artificial intelligence platforms in the healthcare industry bodes well for the market.

Key Players:

Key players operating in the cognitive computing in healthcare market include Apixio, MedWhat, Healthcare X.0, Apple Inc., Saffron Technology, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation.