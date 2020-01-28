Data Integration Market – Massive Adoption of Cloud Computing Across Enterprise Sector Boost Demands

Adoption of cloud-based services and solutions is very high, due to various benefits such as easy access to information, less infrastructure costs, and more. Cloud-based solutions are adopted by several industries, such as telecommunications, IT and BFSI. In recent years, cloud integration has gained support among organizations, companies, and government institutions that implement Software as a Service). Cloud computing is a vision that is increasingly becoming a reality for many companies.

The global market for data integration has expanded at a significant pace in the past few years owing to the massive rise in the use of computers and other variety of portable computing devices such as smartphones and tablets across a number of industry. The enterprise sector is adopting advanced technologies at a rapid pace so as to derive valuable business perceptions from data. The mounting volume of data along with the heterogeneity associated with data that is recovered from a myriad of sources are likely to emerge as the key drivers of the global data integration market over the next few years.

For presenting a more detailed analysis of the market, the report segments the market on the basis of criteria such as deployment model, business usage, organizational size, end-use, and geography. On the basis of deployment model, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-demand. On the basis of business usage, the market has been segmented into finance, human resource, marketing, sales, and operations.

Based on the size of organization, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and healthcare.

From a geographical perspective, the report covers the market for data integration across regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America acquired the dominant share in the overall market in 2016 and the regional market is also likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period, thanks to vast usage of advanced electronics, increased adoption of IoT solutions across a number of industries, and the presence of several leading data integration companies in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global data integration market are SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Information Builders, SAS Institute, Inc., HVR Software, Attunity Ltd., Talend, and Denodo Technologies.

The regional analysis covers: