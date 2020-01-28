Dental Endodontics Market Estimated to Reach US$1.1 Billion by 2025 in New Research

Global Dental Endodontics Market – Snapshot

Endodontics is the division of dentistry which deals with the study and treatment of the dental pulp. Endodontic treatment is also known as root canal treatment, which treats the soft pulp tissue inner side of tooth which is damaged by the infection. Endodontic treatment is conducted by an endodontist. Endodontic treatment help to keep a natural smile, moreover, helps to have any food and maintain your overall health. Increasing incidence of dental caries and growing dental tourism in the developing countries likely to boost the overall endodontics market.

According to the WHO, the global elderly population, which stood at around 524 million in 2010, is anticipated to reach around 2 billion by 2050, growing rapidly in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and Japan. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 40 million people in the country belonged to the elderly category in 2011. Also, around 89 million people would be aged 65 years or above by 2050. This factor is likely to augment the demand for endodontic procedures in the near future.

Consumable Segment Emerges as Dominant Among Products Offered

Several manufacturers are involved in the manufacturing of the endodontics instruments and consumables. Consumables product segment held the majority share of the dental endodontics market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. An aging population is directly proportional to rising incidences of dental diseases all over the world. Tooth enamel (surface) tends to wear out with aging, making the teeth vulnerable to damage and dental plaques & decay. Consumables holds the largest share of the global product market due to consumables are used single time for every new treatment and instrument are once installed for the pre-defined time it can be used repeatedly for many years, this effects the growth of the instrument an thus instrument market expands at lower growth rate as compared to consumables.

The dental clinics segment is anticipated to hold the lion’s share of the dental endodontics market in terms of revenue in 2017 as well in 2025. Dental clinics have persisted the most preferred choice and highly promising setting for dental endodontics treatment. However, the dental hospitals end-user segment is projected to record the average CAGR during the forecast period due to rising number of private dental clinics. Academics & research institutes and other end-user segment is likely to be at stagnant phase.

Aging population, rising prevalence of dental infections due to changing eating habits, increase in prevalence dental ailments, and increase in the incidence of accidents are also the key factors driving the dental endodontics market. Additionally growing dental tourism in developing countries anticipated to boost the market. In developing countries such as Mexico, Hungary, India, and China, dental tourism is growing, due to the availability of cost-effective dental services. Whereas high costs associated with dental procedures, strict regulations, and guidelines for manufacturing and approval of new innovative products are likely to restrain the global dental endodontics market.

Europe, Followed by North America, Holds Leading Market Share

Geographically, the global dental endodontics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for a major share of the global dental endodontics market in 2016, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market, due to increasing awareness about dental health among people, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising medical tourism is likely to drive the dental endodontics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The rise in baby boomer population and technological advancements are expected to drive the market in the next few years. For example, each area of digital dentistry has advantages over the conventional techniques. Technological advancements in the CAD/CAM technology and image mapping have enabled vendors to produce superior products.

Key players operating in the global dental endodontics market are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products Inc, Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire S.A.,Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P., Mani, Inc, Coltene Holding AG and Henry Schein, Inc.

