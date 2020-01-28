WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Diabetes Management Devices 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.08% and Forecast to 2023”.

Diabetes Management Devices Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global diabetes management devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Diabetes management devices include insulin delivery systems and blood glucose monitoring devices, which are used to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently with fewer side effects. Diabetes (type 1 and type 2) is a chronic disease condition, which occurs due to glucose impairment. The major factors contributing to the disease include obesity, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, an elevated level of cholesterols, and hypertension. Vendors in this market are offering high-end insulin delivery systems (less invasive, sleek, pocket-sized, and portable devices) and continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are highly efficient and have user-friendly features.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diabetes management devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales from insulin delivery systems and continuous blood glucose monitoring systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Diabetes Management Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• Dexcom

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• LifeScan

• Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

• AgaMatrix

• Animas

• ARKRAY

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• B. Braun Melsungen

• BD

• Beta Bionics

• Bigfoot Biomedical

• BIONIME USA

• CellNovo

• Eli Lilly

• iHealth Labs

• Insulet

• Nemaura Medical

• Nipro

• Nova Biomedical

• Novo Nordisk

• Panasonic Healthcare

• Prodigy Diabetes Care

• Sanofi

• Senseonics

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Trividia Health

• TypeZero Technologies

• Valeritas

• WellDoc

Market driver

• Rising global burden of diabetes

Market challenge

• Prohibitive cost of the diabetes care devices

Market trend

• Growing focus on artificial pancreas

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Continued……

