Digital Orthodontics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Digital orthodontic treatment is orthodontics aided by digital technology. Different from traditional orthodontics where patients and orthodontists work with analog generic braces and hand bent wires and the pink goop to get impressions, digital orthodontics can allow the orthodontist to make measurements, manufacture appliances, clear aligners, wires, and retainers with no-goop 3D printed impressions.

Digital orthodontics are speedy and comfortable. Digital orthodontics makes everything efficient by reducing the number of visits it takes to perform treatment. It also takes away the fear invoking experience of impressions.

The global Digital Orthodontics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Orthodontics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Orthodontics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Setek

Stratasys

Ormco Corporation

3Shape Systems

GeoDigm Corporation

Align Technology

Carestream Health

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental

DynaFlex

Konica-Minolta

Seconet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital Orthodontics Scanner

Digital Orthodontics Imaging Device

Segment by Application

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Laboratories

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Digital Orthodontics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Orthodontics

1.2 Digital Orthodontics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Digital Orthodontics Scanner

1.2.3 Digital Orthodontics Imaging Device

1.3 Digital Orthodontics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Orthodontics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Dental Clinic

1.3.4 Laboratories

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Digital Orthodontics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Digital Orthodontics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Digital Orthodontics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital Orthodontics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Orthodontics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Orthodontics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Orthodontics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital Orthodontics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Orthodontics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Digital Orthodontics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Digital Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Digital Orthodontics Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Digital Orthodontics Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Digital Orthodontics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Digital Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Digital Orthodontics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Digital Orthodontics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Digital Orthodontics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Digital Orthodontics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Digital Orthodontics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Digital Orthodontics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Digital Orthodontics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Digital Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Digital Orthodontics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Digital Orthodontics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Digital Orthodontics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Digital Orthodontics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Digital Orthodontics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Orthodontics Business

7.1 3M Setek

7.1.1 3M Setek Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Setek Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Stratasys

7.2.1 Stratasys Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Stratasys Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ormco Corporation

7.3.1 Ormco Corporation Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ormco Corporation Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3Shape Systems

7.4.1 3Shape Systems Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3Shape Systems Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GeoDigm Corporation

7.5.1 GeoDigm Corporation Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GeoDigm Corporation Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Align Technology

7.6.1 Align Technology Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Align Technology Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Carestream Health

7.7.1 Carestream Health Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Carestream Health Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Planmeca Oy

7.8.1 Planmeca Oy Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Planmeca Oy Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sirona Dental

7.9.1 Sirona Dental Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sirona Dental Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 DynaFlex

7.10.1 DynaFlex Digital Orthodontics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Digital Orthodontics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 DynaFlex Digital Orthodontics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Konica-Minolta

7.12 Seconet

Continued….

