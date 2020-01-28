Digital Talent Acquisition Market to Reach US$ 85.15 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Digital Talent Acquisition Market in Brief

The global digital talent acquisition market registered a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2027. The digital talent acquisition market is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. Thus, it is expected to boost the digital talent acquisition market in the near future.

The global digital talent acquisition market is expected to reach US$ 85.15 Bn by 2027 from US$ 44.08 Bn in 2019. The new generation of advanced technology and accessibility of data continues to drive the demand for digital talent and services within the enterprises, thereby continuously pushing up demand for digital talent acquisition market.

The digital talent acquisition market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

North America remains the leading market for digital talent acquisition, with revenues in 2019 estimated at US$ 15.08 Bn. Growth in data volumes drives analytical skills as well as requires software specialists. Therefore, exponential growth in data volumes is likely to drive the digital talent acquisition market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global digital talent acquisition market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increase in digitization initiatives by governments across the region and rise in the demand from other regions as well.

Digital Talent Acquisition Market Definition

The digital talent acquisition market report provides analysis of the global digital talent acquisition market for the period 2017 – 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

In this report, we analyze the challenges that organizations are facing to acquire the right talent that can cope with the rapidly changing digital world, and also how much organizations are ready to spend on their workforce in order to train them and fill the digital gap.

The digital talent gap is broadening and every organization is acknowledging it. More than 50% of organizations agree that the digital talent gap is hindering their digital transformation plans, and that they are either losing their competitive advantage due to lack of digital talent or they are working toward it by educating their workforce.

North America Digital Talent Acquisition Market – Snapshot

North America region is seen as growth hub for new technology driven enterprises business models, for its start-up ecosystem and quick adoption of technology solutions by enterprises in the region. For the same reason, North America is expected to see highest opportunity addition for the digital talent acquisition market globally, with Asia Pacific being next closest region.

Key Growth Drivers of the Digital Talent Acquisition Market