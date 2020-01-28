Drug Eluting Peripheral Stents Market Size Set to Register Strong Growth of CAGR to 2028

Different type of drug eluting peripheral stents available in the market which has dramatically revolutionized the treatment for peripheral artery disease. Continuous innovation in stents for the peripheral interventions in the past years have significantly boosted the peripheral stents market. Increasing adoption of new technologies such as self-expanding, drug eluting stents for the treatment of peripheral artery disease will flourish the market growth of drug eluting peripheral stents in the forecast years.

Adoption of drug eluting peripheral stents has reduced the incidence of in-stent restenosis. This lead to the introduction of drug-eluting peripheral stents offering reduced neointimal proliferation thus results in decreased rates of in-stent restenosis as compared to bare metal stents (BMS) and treats more complicated lesions to be treated. Drug eluting peripheral stents is advantageous as it offers improved outcomes over the BMS including stent thrombosis. Drug eluting peripheral stents provide efficacy and safety, improved long term outcomes and reduction in the stent thrombosis.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27487

Drug eluting peripheral stents is primarily driven by the elevating a number of graying population as they are a high risk of developing artery disorders. Additionally, increasing prevalence and incidence of peripheral artery disease pertaining to obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle is the factor driving the growth of drug eluting peripheral stents market. for instance, according to CDC, approximately 8.5 million people in united states suffer from peripheral artery disease among with 12-20% are older than age 60. However, factors such as stringent regulation for the development of stents and increasing preference for the drug treatment over the surgical procedure and increased risk of developing late-stage complications hinder the growth of drug eluting peripheral stents market.

The global drug eluting peripheral stents market is segmented on basis of, Artery Type, End User, and Geography.

Segmentation by Artery Type

Carotid Artery

Fem-Pop Artery

Iliac Artery

Infrapop Artery

Renal Artery

Carotid Artery

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients

Drug eluting peripheral stents is modified stents of the previous developed stents which offer more flexibility and enhanced drug delivery. New development in the drug eluting peripheral stents is expected to grow the drug eluting peripheral stents market in the forecast period. Rising adoption of drug eluting stents over the traditional stents for the treatment of peripheral artery disease owing to reduced restenosis rate and increased flexibility is expected to fuel the market for drug eluting peripheral stents in the near future. On the basis of the end user, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients accounts for the rapid growth owing to increasing adoption of minimally invasive technologies and growing ambulatory surgical centers.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27487

The North America market holds the largest revenue share for drug eluting peripheral stents, due to the presence of major players along with clinical innovation, government payment programs and the increasing number of minimally invasive surgery for the drug eluting peripheral stents implant. Europe is expected to contribute for the second large revenue share in the global drug eluting peripheral stents market, owing to increasing clinical trial funding for development of new drug eluting stents in peripheral interventions and rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease. The Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due to the increasing number of vascular surgeons and low cost of peripheral interventions. China is expected to register fast growth, due to the development of innovative technology and the growing number of aging population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit sluggish growth in drug eluting peripheral stents market, due to lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global drug eluting peripheral stents market are Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Abbott Laboratories, iVascular SLU., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Stentys SA, Cook Medical Inc. among others.