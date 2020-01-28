Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Likely to Surpass US$ 14.29 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market (Product: Scooter and Motorcycle; Battery Type: Seal Lead Acid and Lithium-ion; Technology: Plug-in and Battery) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.”According to the report, the electric motorcycle and scooter market is projected to surpass US$ 14.29 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 7.1 % during the forecast period.

According to the report, the electric motorcycle and scooter market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic, technological, and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of more than 89% between 2019 and 2027.

Electric motorcycles and scooters are vehicles that run on electrical energy without utilizing fossil fuels. These types of vehicles are 100% eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles, which are highly useful to counter the effects of fossil fuel-generated pollution.

Electric vehicles are vehicles of the future, and they are expected to curtail the amount of carbon emission released into the atmosphere as they produce low or zero carbon emission. Demand for electric vehicles is rising globally, while various governments are offering subsidies to owners or buyers of electric vehicles.

Growth of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market:

Several countries in Europe are likely to make it mandatory to use electric vehicles in the next two to three years. Germany, Norway, Japan, India, and China have already announced the discontinuation of production of fossil fuel vehicles in the next decade. Moreover, these countries are also encouraging their citizens to purchase electric vehicles by offering subsidies.

Rising demand for alternative fuels for vehicles is also a major factor driving the demand and popularity of electric vehicles. These types of vehicles are lightweight and are very quiet, as compared to conventional fuel vehicles.

The performance of the electric vehicles has been improving considerably since its inception, and their performance is expected to match that of conventional fuel vehicles in the next few years.

Electric powered two wheeler are alternatives to conventional fuel powered two-wheelers that emit considerable amount of carbon dioxide, which is harmful for the environment.

Increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles and rising demand for efficient, long-range (mileage), and less noisy vehicles are key factors that are projected to boost the electric two wheeler motor powered vehicle market in the near future.

Challenges of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: