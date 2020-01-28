Feed Acidifiers Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast till 2028

Feed additives are a type of supplements that are given to the farm animals. These additives ensure proper nourishment for these animals. Feed additives include fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. Most of these nutrients are not obtained from the usual food that these animals consume and hence it requires an external source of nutrients. Vitamins and minerals are micronutrients which is required in smaller amounts and has to be obtained from external sources as the body cannot process these nutrients. Fatty acids and amino acids are macronutrients, which is required by the body in large quantities and the body can process its own macronutrients.

There are different types of feed additives through which the animals can gain the nutrients such as maize, soy, wheat, rice, and other grains and cereals. There is another type of additive that is added to the feed called as feed acidifiers. These acidifiers are used in the animal feed in order to act as a preserving agent and also helps control the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria.

Feed acidifiers are widely used to promote a healthy gut by creating certain modulations in the intestinal flora, through their bactericidal or bacteriostatic effects on various types of bacteria. There are different types of feed acidifiers present such as organic and inorganic. Owing to the increase in the demand for feed additives, it is expected to create a huge demand for the feed acidifiers during the forecast period.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27430

Feed Acidifiers and its Properties:

Feed acidifiers are certain additives that are added to the feed to low the pH in the feed, this will help to inhibit the growth of various pathogenic intestinal microorganisms. Feed acidifiers also help improve the performance of feed which when added to it offers additional nutrients. The feed acidifiers have a fat matrix, which ensures the solubility of the acid in the stomach. The fat matrix does not release the acid in the stomach due to the high pH content. It has to get released in the gastro intestinal tract.

The feed acidifiers partially releases certain acids and helps optimize the pH in the stomach. The development of endogenous HCl production in the animal’s stomach does not get inhibited, due to limited release of acids. Owing to the increase gut related health problem among the animals, it has led to the usage of feed acidifiers. This is expected to create a demand for the feed acidifiers in the upcoming years.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global feed acidifiers market has been segmented as:

Organic Feed Acidifiers

Inorganic Feed Acidifiers

On the basis of type, the global feed acidifiers market has been segmented as:

Malic Acid

Citric Acid

Propionic Acid

Lactic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Formic Acid

On the basis of form, the global feed acidifiers market has been segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of compound, the global feed acidifiers market has been segmented as:

Single Compound

Blended Compound

On the basis of animal type, the global Feed Acidifiers market has been segmented as:

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Poultry

Swine

Equine

Pets

Global Feed Acidifiers Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global feed acidifiers market identified across the value chain include BASF SE, Nutrex NV, YARA International ASA, Jefo Nutrition Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Anpario PLC, Kemira OYJ, Impex Traco NV, Perstorp Holding AB, Carbion NV, Novus International Inc., among the other feed acidifiers manufacturers.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27430

Key Developments in the Feed Acidifiers Market

In January 2018, a company named Addcon group launched its range of 3rd generation feed acidifiers. These acidifiers are for all animal types which helps promote the gut health.

Opportunities for Participants in the Feed Acidifiers Market

There are certain growth factors such as increase in the consumption of meat and meat products, growing government funds and promotional awareness regarding the usage of feed acidifiers in the feed. These are certain factors which help in the growth of feed acidifiers market. Increase in the research and development will help in the production of various novel products. This is expected to create an opportunity for various manufacturers in the feed acidifiers industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.