Feed Acidulants Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Feed additives are a type of supplements that are given to the farm animals. These additives ensure proper nourishment for these animals. Feed additives include fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. Most of these nutrients are not obtained from the usual food that these animals consume and hence it requires an external source of nutrients. Vitamins and minerals are micronutrients which is required in smaller amounts and has to be obtained from external sources as the body cannot process these nutrients. Fatty acids and amino acids are macronutrients, which is required by the body in large quantities and the body can process its own macronutrients.

There are different types of feed additives through which the animals can gain the nutrients such as maize, soy, wheat, rice, and other grains and cereals. There is another type of additive that is added to the feed called as feed acidulants. These acidulants are used in many industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, health, cosmetics, and animal feed. The primary usage of feed acidulants is to enhance the taste and flavor.

Feed acidulants are added to the additives as it helps to increase the taste, acts as an antioxidant, and is an effective preservative that can be used in the additives. Feed acidulants are available in both organic and inorganic form. The acidulants are creates a huge demand in animal feed due to the growth in animal husbandry, and the increase in the demand for feed additives.

Feed Acidulants and its Properties:

Feed acidulants are certain compounds which releases salt and hydrogen molecules in the water solution. When the hydrogen ion concentration increases, then the acidity of the whole solution will also increase but the pH will decrease. The saliva has a pH of 6.8 which is slightly acidic, and when the animals consume sour drink or food, its taste receptors combine with the acids present in the food product. And the sensation obtained will be sour. There are many fruits and vegetables which contain natural acidulants such as malic acid, citric acid, and tartaric acid. These acids are responsible for the unique flavor and taste in the fruit.

Most of the feed acidulants are usually combined with the feed additives in order to achieve a particular pH. But these feed acidulants has multiple functions when added to the feed additives such as enhance the texture and taste, and to maintain the color and texture of the feed. Feed acidulants also act as a natural preservative in the feed, which is one of the major role.

Global Feed Acidulants Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global feed acidulants market identified across the value chain include ADDCON Group GmbH, Yara International ASA, Anpario Plc, Peterlabs Holdings Berhad, BASF SE, Perstorp Holding AB, Biomin Holding GmbH, Pancosma SA, Corbion NV, Nutrex NV, Impextraco NV, Novus International, Inc., Jefo Nutrition, Inc., Kemira OYJ, Kemin Industries, Inc. among the other Feed Acidulants manufacturers.