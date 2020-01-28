Food Acids Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Food Acids: Market Outlook

There are certain substances and compounds which needs to be added to the food products and beverages in order to maintain the shelf life of the final food product. These compounds are called as food additives. The food additives helps to maintain the color, flavour, and the freshness of the food product. There are certain food additives which have been used for many centuries such as sulfur dioxide in wine, sugar, and salts in bacon and dried fish. In the recent times there are many food additives which meets the need for food production as the large scale food production is different from the small scale food production. In the processed food, the most important ingredient as it is required to ensure safety and good condition, throughout the journey of these food products from factories, to the consumers.

The usage of food additives in a particular food product is justified when its usage has a particular technological need, to enhance the stability of the food products, and to preserve the nutritional quality of the food. Food additives can be derived from various sources such as animals, minerals, and plants. There are also various synthetic food additives available in the market. Few food additives that are used predominantly are thickening agents, emulsifiers, stabilizers, preservatives, food acids, coating agents, and others.

Food acids are certain acids which are either naturally found in the food or added externally to the processed food. These food acids are used in the food products to give them a unique flavor. The food acids react differently in the human body according to the type of food acid that is being consumed.

Food Acids and its Properties:

Food acids are of different types such as citric acid, malic acid, and tartaric acid. These are both naturally occurring in the food and can be obtained synthetically. These food acids cane be sourced from various fruits and vegetables such as orange, berries, plums, lemon, and other acidic content food products. The naturally occurring food acids are easily accepted by the body. There are food acids which the body is not familiar and does not help in processing them in the body. There are different types of natural food acids present such as wholesome food acids and unwholesome food acids.

Natural food acids are also called as edible food acids as they are suitable for consumption. The major role of these food acids in various fruits and vegetables is to give them a proper taste such as tangy or tingy. Most of the fruits have different tastes, and without these food acids the fruits might taste bland.

Global Food Acids Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Food Acids market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. DuPont De Nemours, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Nexira, Kerry Group, Agro Gums, CP Kelco, Riken Vitamin, Fuerst Day Lawso, Taiyo International, Avebe, Palsgaard among the other Food Acids manufacturers.

