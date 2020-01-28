Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Activated Carbon Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Carbon Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Activated Carbon Fiber market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Activated Carbon Fiber market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Activated Carbon Fiber market is valued at USD 344.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 530 million by the end of 2025, growing at a Growth Rate of 5.53% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global Activated Carbon Fiber market include

Toyobo

Kuraray

Unitika

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Awa Paper

HP Materials Solutions

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang

Anhui Jialiqi

Nantong Senyou

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Beierge

Nantong Yongtong

Xintong ACF

Nature Technology

Hailan Filtration Tech

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Jinheng

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Activated Carbon Fiber in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the Activated Carbon Fiber market is primarily split into

Viscose staple based

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based

Pitch based

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

