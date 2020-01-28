Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Activated Carbon Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Carbon Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Activated Carbon Fiber market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Activated Carbon Fiber market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Activated Carbon Fiber market is valued at USD 344.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 530 million by the end of 2025, growing at a Growth Rate of 5.53% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Activated Carbon Fiber market include
Toyobo
Kuraray
Unitika
Gunei Chem
Evertech Envisafe Ecology
Taiwan Carbon Technology
Awa Paper
HP Materials Solutions
Sutong Carbon Fiber
Jiangsu Tongkang
Anhui Jialiqi
Nantong Senyou
Kejing Carbon Fiber
Nantong Beierge
Nantong Yongtong
Xintong ACF
Nature Technology
Hailan Filtration Tech
Sinocarb Carbon Fibers
Nantong Jinheng
Zichuan Carbon Fiber
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Activated Carbon Fiber in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Activated Carbon Fiber market is primarily split into
Viscose staple based
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) based
Pitch based
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Solvent Recovery
Air Purification
Water Treatment
Catalyst Carrier
Others
