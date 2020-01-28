Global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cellulose is a linear polysaccharide of glucose residues connected by -1,4 linkages. Like chitin it is not cross-linked. Native crystalline cellulose is insoluble and occurs as fibers of densely packed, hydrogen bonded, anhydroglucose chains of 15 to 10,000 glucose units. Its density and complexity make it very resistant to hydrolysis without preliminary chemical or mechanical degradation or swelling. In nature cellulose is usually associated with other polysaccharides such as xylan or lignin. It is the skeletal basis of plant cell walls. Cellulose is the most abundant organic source of food, fuel and chemicals. However, its usefulness is dependent upon its hydrolysis to glucose. Acid and high temperature degradation are unsatisfactory in that the resulting sugars are decomposed; enzymatic degradation (cellulase) is the most effective means of degrading cellulose into useful components. Although cellulases are distributed throughout the biosphere, they are most prevalent in fungal and microbial sources.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption of Cellulase, with a revenue market share nearly 32.84% in 2016.

Cellulase used in industry including Animal Feed, Textile Industry, Food & Beverages, Biofuels and Others. Report data showed that 29.71% of the Cellulase market demand in Animal Feed, 26.37% in Food & Beverages, and 13.77% in Textile Industry in 2016.

There are three kinds productions Constituting the Cellulase, which are EG, CBH and BG. EG Cellulase are important in the Cellulase, with a production market share nearly 39.57% in 2016.

The global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novozymes

Genencor (DuPont)

DSM

AB Enzymes

Amano Enzyme

Primalco Ltd

BIO-CAT

Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd.

Shandong Longda Bio-Products Co., Ltd

Sunson Industry Group

Sinobios

Codexis

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EG

CBH

BG

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Animal Feed

Textile Industry

Food & Beverages

Biofuels

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) Manufacturers

Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellulase (CAS 9012-54-8) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



