Global Emulsified Shortenings Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2018 – 2028

Emulsified Shortenings: Market Outlook

An emulsifier is a type of food additive that is used in the food product and beverages in order to combine different liquids with different thickness present in the food product. Emulsifiers are used widely in the sauces, dressings, bakery, dairy products, and other food and beverages. There is major class of emulsifier present, called as surface acting agents which is otherwise called as surfactants. These emulsifiers have a polar part (hydrophilic) and a non-polar part (hydrophobic). Emulsifiers that are stable in water will form oil-in-water emulsion, and the ones that are stable in oil will form water-in-oil emulsion.

Shortenings are a type of fat which is solid when kept in the room temperature, and is used mainly to make pastries and other food products. Shortening is also referred to as butter but more accurately related to margarine. Shortenings are made from various fats such as animal fat, vegetable fat, and plant fat. These days the ones that are used in the food industry is mainly derived from palm trees. Initially, shortenings were also used in the soap manufacturing then later was used in the food products such as dairy products, baked goods, and other food products. Shortening are also used in beverages for its emulsifying properties.

Emulsified shortenings are also called as high ratio shortening, or icing shortening. Emulsified shortenings are mainly used to absorb higher quantity of liquid and sugar when compared to any regular vegetable or animal derived shortenings. These emulsified shortenings helps give a smooth and fine texture to the cakes while retaining the moisture content and also keeps the icing even more stable.

Emulsified Shortenings and its Properties:

The emulsified shortenings are called with several names such as icing shortenings, bakery shortenings, high ratio shortenings, and cake shortenings. The emulsifiers are added to these shortenings and whipped up to form emulsified shortenings. These emulsified shortenings are spreads easily in the batter and helps coat flour and sugar particles rapidly. Emulsified shortenings are majorly used when the baked product requires more sugar taste.

These emulsified shortenings helps give a smoother and a finer texture to the cakes and baked products, but the primary usage of the emulsified shortenings are economic as it costs less when compared to butter. Emulsified shortenings helps improve the consistency of the cake and the icing, and helps retain the moisture content. The emulsified shortenings is also introduced to the ingredients, which is a two-stage mixing process. The emulsified shortenings are gluten-free and can be consumed by the gluten-intolerance population.

Global Emulsified Shortenings Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Emulsified Shortenings market has been segmented as:

Animal emulsified shortenings

Vegetable emulsified shortenings

Plant-based emulsified shortenings

On the basis of end use, the global Emulsified Shortenings market has been segmented as:

Bakery Products

Fats, Oils & Sweet Spreads

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Desserts and Ice Cream

On the basis of function, the global Emulsified Shortenings market has been segmented as:

Texturizer

Emulsifier

Global Emulsified Shortenings Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Emulsified Shortenings market identified across the value chain include Mallet & Company, Inc, STRATAS FOODS – Food Ingredients Division, Global Agri Trade Corp, Bunge Oils, Loders Croklaan, LA FABRIL, SensoryEffects Flavor Company, Ivanhoe Industries, Inc., RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Dupont Nutrition & Health, Lonza, Stepan Specialty Products LLC, Fosfa A.S., Fine Organics, Amero Foods MFG Corp/Pastrystar, Reephos Chemical Co., Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arthur Branwell & Co. Ltd., Corbion, among the other Emulsified Shortenings manufacturers.