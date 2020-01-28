Global HFC Refrigerant Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global HFC Refrigerant Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HFC Refrigerant Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global HFC Refrigerant market status and forecast, categorizes the global HFC Refrigerant market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Refrigerants are generally in the fluid form and are used in a heat pump or refrigeration process. They primarily are of three types: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), Hydro-chloro-fluorocarbons (HCFC), and Hydro-fluorocarbons (HFC). All these types are believed to be hazardous to environment. HFCs are third generation of CFCs which do not deplete ozone layer, but are potentially greenhouse gases.

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), any of several organic compounds composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. HFCs are produced synthetically and are used primarily as refrigerants. They became widely used for this purpose beginning in the late 1980s, with the introduction of the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the use of chemicals such as halons and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that contribute to the depletion of Earths ozone layer. However, while HFCs have an ozone depletion potential of zero, they are potent greenhouse gases, and thus their manufacture and use became increasingly regulated in the 21st century.

The market in several growing economies of the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing spending power, growth in the infrastructure industry, and growth in the manufacture of consumer appliances. The growing food and healthcare industries are also driving the market as these industries require refrigerators for preserving drugs and food items. Moreover, increasing populations and rising consumption of frozen food are also contributing significantly to the growth of the refrigerants market in the Asia-Pacific. However, the market in the developed economies of Europe and North America is expected to witness slow growth due to changing trends regarding restrictions on the use of fluorocarbons under regulations of the Montreal Protocol.

The Asia-Pacific was the largest market for refrigerants in 2016, globally. Growing populations and infrastructural developments in the region have led to an increase in the use of refrigerants for various applications such as refrigerators and air conditioners. The high economic growth, followed by heavy investments in the consumer appliances industry drive the demand for refrigerants in the region. Furthermore, the growing populations and industry alliances are expected to support the growth of the refrigerants market in the region. The presence of large consumer appliances manufacturers such as Daikin (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), and Videocon Industries Limited (India) supports the growth of the refrigerants market in the region.

The global HFC Refrigerant market is valued at 4740 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Chemours

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Arkema(Changshu)

Sanmei

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

R-134a

R-410A

R-407C

R125

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

