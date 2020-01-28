Global HFC Refrigerant Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global HFC Refrigerant Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HFC Refrigerant Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hfc-refrigerant-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global HFC Refrigerant market status and forecast, categorizes the global HFC Refrigerant market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Refrigerants are generally in the fluid form and are used in a heat pump or refrigeration process. They primarily are of three types: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), Hydro-chloro-fluorocarbons (HCFC), and Hydro-fluorocarbons (HFC). All these types are believed to be hazardous to environment. HFCs are third generation of CFCs which do not deplete ozone layer, but are potentially greenhouse gases.
Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), any of several organic compounds composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. HFCs are produced synthetically and are used primarily as refrigerants. They became widely used for this purpose beginning in the late 1980s, with the introduction of the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the use of chemicals such as halons and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that contribute to the depletion of Earths ozone layer. However, while HFCs have an ozone depletion potential of zero, they are potent greenhouse gases, and thus their manufacture and use became increasingly regulated in the 21st century.
The market in several growing economies of the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing spending power, growth in the infrastructure industry, and growth in the manufacture of consumer appliances. The growing food and healthcare industries are also driving the market as these industries require refrigerators for preserving drugs and food items. Moreover, increasing populations and rising consumption of frozen food are also contributing significantly to the growth of the refrigerants market in the Asia-Pacific. However, the market in the developed economies of Europe and North America is expected to witness slow growth due to changing trends regarding restrictions on the use of fluorocarbons under regulations of the Montreal Protocol.
The Asia-Pacific was the largest market for refrigerants in 2016, globally. Growing populations and infrastructural developments in the region have led to an increase in the use of refrigerants for various applications such as refrigerators and air conditioners. The high economic growth, followed by heavy investments in the consumer appliances industry drive the demand for refrigerants in the region. Furthermore, the growing populations and industry alliances are expected to support the growth of the refrigerants market in the region. The presence of large consumer appliances manufacturers such as Daikin (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), and Videocon Industries Limited (India) supports the growth of the refrigerants market in the region.
The global HFC Refrigerant market is valued at 4740 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Chemours
Mexichem
Daikin
Arkema
Dongyue Group
Zhejiang Juhua
Meilan Chemical
Arkema(Changshu)
Sanmei
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
R-134a
R-410A
R-407C
R125
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Air Condition
Automotive Air Conditioner
Refrigerator
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global HFC Refrigerant sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key HFC Refrigerant players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HFC Refrigerant are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
HFC Refrigerant Manufacturers
HFC Refrigerant Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
HFC Refrigerant Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the HFC Refrigerant market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
