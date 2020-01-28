Global Magnesium Hydroxide Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Magnesium Hydroxide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Magnesium Hydroxide market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains not less than 93.0 percent and not more than 107.0 percent of the labeled amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2], the labeled amount being not less than 28.0 percent and not more than 70.0 percent of magnesium hydroxide.

According to QYRs analysts, the concentration of magnesium hydroxide industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 54% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, ICL, Russian Mining Chemical, Xinyang Minerals Group, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, and others.

The global production of magnesium hydroxide increases from 613 K MT in 2012 to 788 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, North American magnesium hydroxide production share was about 22%. Europe production share took 17% and Japan production share also took 17%. China took about 32%.

Magnesium hydroxide is an important inorganic material which can be used for environmental protection field, flame retardant field, pharmaceutical field and others. The largest end use for magnesium hydroxide, accounting for about 59% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental usesflue gas desulfurization and wastewater treatment. The use of magnesium hydroxide in flame retardants was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 23% of magnesium hydroxide consumption in 2016.

Currently, many companies use magnesium ore, seawater and underground brines as the raw material of magnesium hydroxide. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method. Currently, chemical synthesis method was the major technology in the market, accounting for approximately 57% market share in 2016. So, the technical barriers of magnesium hydroxide are low and the magnesium hydroxide market concentration degree is relatively low in the global.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in magnesium hydroxide market will become more intense.

The global Magnesium Hydroxide market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Ube Materials

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical

Albemarle

RHI Group

ICL

Konoshima Chemical

Russian Mining Chemical

Nedmag

Spi Pharma

Huber

Xinyang Minerals

Lianda Chemical

Qinghai Best

Deer

Dandong Yungsing

Weifang Yuandong

Yantai FR Flame Technology

Qinghai West Magnesium

ShanDong LuHua chemical

Hellon

Lianyungang Nippo Group

Wanfeng

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chemical Synthesis Method

Physical Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Environmental Protection Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Magnesium Hydroxide sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Magnesium Hydroxide players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium Hydroxide are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Magnesium Hydroxide Manufacturers

Magnesium Hydroxide Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Magnesium Hydroxide Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

