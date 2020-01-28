Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market status and forecast, categorizes the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.
In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.
The global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Sasol
Atul
LANXESS
SABIC
RTGERS Group
Deepak Novochem Technologies
Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
JFE Chemical
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
Juye Runjia Chemical
Nanjing Datang Chemical
Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Extraction Process
Synthesis Process
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Resin
Herbicides
Disinfectant
Other
