Global Paget Disease Treatment Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

The ‘Paget Disease Treatment Market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry.

Paget disease is the disease where the normal function of remodeling of the bone by removing old material from bone is lost. This results is abnormally long, weak and brittle bone structure. Paget disease has no clear symptoms and individuals suffering from Paget Disease are often unaware. Paget disease treatment is used on affect leg bones, skull, spine or pelvis and x-rays are used as a diagnosis of the disease. Paget disease treatment comprises of medications to slower the progress of the disease and if the pain persists, surgery tis recommended to realign the deformed bone. The Paget disease can lead to further bone complications if Paget disease treatment is not unavailable and not recommended, such as arthritis, fractures and permanent deformed bone according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. The exact etiology of the Paget disease is yet not clear, however, researchers suggest that an individual with a Paget disease affected relative is seven times more susceptible to develop the disease than a person with no family history of Paget disease. Additionally, more than 40% of individuals receiving Paget disease treatment have a family history of the disease. Researcher are currently focused on locating the genetic locus and studying the genes involved in the Paget disease to develop specific Paget disease treatment options. The ethical and geographical clustering of the Paget disease suggests that the prevalence of Paget disease is very high in white people or people with northern European heritage as compared to any other race. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases, Paget disease is more common in people of living in specific geographical location such as Europe, U.S., Australia and New Zealand. It is seldom reported in Asia and Africa.

The complication arising in the absence of Paget disease treatment such as arthritis and fractures are the drivers of the Paget disease treatment market. Paget disease affects about 3% to the people above the age 55 years and is more prevalent in the geriatric population. The growing geriatric population and constant incidence of Paget disease are anticipated to be major factors influencing the expansion of Paget disease treatment market over the forecast years. The increasing research and development in the developed countries on Paget disease treatment options coupled with the growing biotechnology research expenditure will account as compellers for the growth of Paget disease treatment options in the market.

The global Paget disease treatment market is segmented on basis of route of admiration, treatment type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the route of admiration, the global Paget disease treatment market is segmented into the following: Oral Intravenous Topical

Based on the treatment type, the global Paget disease treatment market is segmented into the following: Actonel Reclast Zoledronic Acid Fosamax Miacalcin Aredia Calcitonin Zometa Others

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global Paget disease treatment market is segmented into the following: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores



The global Paget disease treatment market is expected to register moderate growth in the forecast period as the disease is rare and constant incidence rate in the recent years. On the basis of route of admiration, the global Paget disease treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and topical, out of which oral segment is expected to account for the largest share in terms of revenue in the global Paget disease treatment market over the forecast period. On the basis of treatment type, the others segment include etidronate, risedronate, Binosto, Aclasta, pamidronate, and others in the global Paget disease treatment market. The E-commerce segment in Paget disease treatment market is pegged to grow with the highest year-on-year growth owing to the increasing demand for e-commerce in recent times.

Regionally, the global Paget disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe Paget disease treatment market is expected to be the leader in the global Paget disease treatment market owing to the highest prevalence of the disease (1.5 to 8.0 percent of the population) in the region. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 1 million people in the U.S suffer from Paget disease making the second biggest revenue generator in the global Paget disease treatment market. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth of the Paget disease treatment market due to the lower incidence of the disease in the region.

The global Paget disease treatment market has numerous players. Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan Pharms Inc., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex Corp, Tecoland Corp., Cobalt Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Natco Pharma Ltd. are some of the key players in the global Paget disease treatment market.