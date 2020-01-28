Global Pallet Conveyor Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pallet Conveyor Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pallet Conveyor Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pallet Conveyor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pallet Conveyor market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.

The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of products quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

Pallet conveyor is mainly used for long-distance transmission and large-scale logistics and distribution centers for the deeply automated manufacturing processes.

Large projects are usually undertaken by international giants. Intense competition on price occurs normally between smaller enterprises.

In terms of downstream industry distribution, the food and beverage manufacturers occupy the largest proportion, and the share is still rising, which reached to 37% in 2016, followed by various types of retail and logistics companies, accounting for 35%.

The pallet conveyor is a heavy duty pallet conveyor, which is usually accompanied by a complete set of systems. Customers rarely purchase the equipment separately, so it is often difficult to accurately determine the price of the entire product. According to our interview, the price level set by the native Chinese enterprises is around 520-600 USD/liner meter. But for international brands, the price level is at least at 880 USD/liner meter. The price gap occurs mainly because of the different choices of raw materials, dosage and different quality requirements.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Pallet Conveyor will increase.

The global Pallet Conveyor market is valued at 1610 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Ssi Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Intelligrated

Swisslog

MSK Covertech

TGW Logistic

Mecalux

Hytrol

Beumer

System Logistic

Interroll

Krones

Damon

Witron

Knapp

inform

Okura

Bastian Solutions

KG Logistics

Omini

Jiangsu Huazh

Pro Tech

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Drag Chain

Roller (driven or gravity)

Plastic Type

Slat Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail/Logistic

Industrial

Food

Beverage (separate from Food)

Other

