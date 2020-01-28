Global Pallet Conveyor Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Pallet Conveyor Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pallet Conveyor Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Pallet Conveyor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pallet Conveyor market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.
The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of products quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.
Pallet conveyor is mainly used for long-distance transmission and large-scale logistics and distribution centers for the deeply automated manufacturing processes.
Large projects are usually undertaken by international giants. Intense competition on price occurs normally between smaller enterprises.
In terms of downstream industry distribution, the food and beverage manufacturers occupy the largest proportion, and the share is still rising, which reached to 37% in 2016, followed by various types of retail and logistics companies, accounting for 35%.
The pallet conveyor is a heavy duty pallet conveyor, which is usually accompanied by a complete set of systems. Customers rarely purchase the equipment separately, so it is often difficult to accurately determine the price of the entire product. According to our interview, the price level set by the native Chinese enterprises is around 520-600 USD/liner meter. But for international brands, the price level is at least at 880 USD/liner meter. The price gap occurs mainly because of the different choices of raw materials, dosage and different quality requirements.
Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Pallet Conveyor will increase.
The global Pallet Conveyor market is valued at 1610 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Ssi Schaefer
Daifuku
Dematic
Intelligrated
Swisslog
MSK Covertech
TGW Logistic
Mecalux
Hytrol
Beumer
System Logistic
Interroll
Krones
Damon
Witron
Knapp
inform
Okura
Bastian Solutions
KG Logistics
Omini
Jiangsu Huazh
Pro Tech
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Drag Chain
Roller (driven or gravity)
Plastic Type
Slat Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Retail/Logistic
Industrial
Food
Beverage (separate from Food)
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Pallet Conveyor sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Pallet Conveyor players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pallet Conveyor are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Pallet Conveyor Manufacturers
Pallet Conveyor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pallet Conveyor Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Pallet Conveyor market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
