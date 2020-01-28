Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Phenoxy resin is a high Mw long chain poly ether resin. Though chemically corresponding to epoxy resins, these linear resins have no epoxy groups and are of higher molecular weights; besides, they are true thermoplastics. Phenoxy resins are used to add superior adhesion promotion to a diversity of substrates. So, it is widely used in coating, adhesives, plastics, ink, etc.

Phenoxy resin, in a form of solid or solution, is a kind of thermoplastics. It can be used in some fields, such as adhesives, coatings, somposites, plastics, and so on.Among those applications, demand from coatings accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 35.00% in 2016.

Due to technology barrier, there are only a few companies globally producing the products. In Global Phenoxy Resins market, the top players cover Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical and ShinA T&C etc., which are playing important roles.

USA held the largest market share in 2016 with the volume of 4909MT. The follower is Europe, with 18.59% market share.

The global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Phenoxy Resins Pellet

Solventborne Phenoxy Resins

Waterborne Phenoxy Resins

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Adhesives

Coatings

Composites

Plastics

Other

