Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Phenoxy resin is a high Mw long chain poly ether resin. Though chemically corresponding to epoxy resins, these linear resins have no epoxy groups and are of higher molecular weights; besides, they are true thermoplastics. Phenoxy resins are used to add superior adhesion promotion to a diversity of substrates. So, it is widely used in coating, adhesives, plastics, ink, etc.
Phenoxy resin, in a form of solid or solution, is a kind of thermoplastics. It can be used in some fields, such as adhesives, coatings, somposites, plastics, and so on.Among those applications, demand from coatings accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 35.00% in 2016.
Due to technology barrier, there are only a few companies globally producing the products. In Global Phenoxy Resins market, the top players cover Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical and ShinA T&C etc., which are playing important roles.
USA held the largest market share in 2016 with the volume of 4909MT. The follower is Europe, with 18.59% market share.
The global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Gabriel Performance Products
DIC
Kukdo Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
ShinA T&C
Hexion
…
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Phenoxy Resins Pellet
Solventborne Phenoxy Resins
Waterborne Phenoxy Resins
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Adhesives
Coatings
Composites
Plastics
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Manufacturers
Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
