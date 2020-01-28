Global Sevoflurane,Isoflurane and Desflurane Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Sevoflurane,Isoflurane and Desflurane market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sevoflurane,Isoflurane and Desflurane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Sevoflurane is a sweet-smelling, nonflammable, highly fluorinated methyl isopropyl ether used as an inhalational anaesthetic for induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. After desflurane, it is the volatile anesthetic with the fastest onset and offset.

Isoflurane is a general anesthetic. It can be used to start or maintain anesthesia. Often another medication is used to start anesthesia due to airway irritation with isoflurane. It is used by inhalation.

Desflurane is a highly fluorinated methyl ethyl ether used for maintenance of general anesthesia. Like halothane, enflurane, and isoflurane, it is a racemic mixture of (R) and (S) optical isomers (enantiomers). Together with sevoflurane, it is gradually replacing isoflurane for human use, except in economically undeveloped areas, where its high cost precludes its use. It has the most rapid onset and offset of the volatile anesthetic drugs used for general anesthesia due to its low solubility in blood.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and population growth are expected to fuel the market. The large amount of evoflurane, isoflurane and desflurane need to be used to help patients reduce pain. Cataract surgery is a major contributor to the global market. A major factor hindering the market is the quantity of CO2 released in the environment, leading to global warming. The United States occupies the biggest share in the worldwide inhalation anesthesia market in 2014. Asia Pacific will experience the fastest growth owing to the rise of chronic diseases and demand for better health infrastructure in the region.

The global Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AbbVie

Baxter

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sevoflurane

Isoflurane

Desflurane

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer Diseases

Orthopedic Diseases

Spinal Diseases

Gastro-Intestinal Diseases

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane Manufacturers

Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



