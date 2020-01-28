Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

The solid-state and other energy-efficient lighting forms are used To resolve the problem of expanding crisis of energy and its increasing consumption, that results in the depletion of the fossil fuels and increase the pollution.Solid-state lighting refers to a type of lighting that uses semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), or polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) as sources of illumination rather than electrical filaments, plasma (used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps), or gas.

The Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast

period to estimate the market size for Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting.

This report presents the worldwide Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Phillips Lighting Holding

OSRAM Licht

Cooper Industries

Dialight

Samsung

General Electric

Cree

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group

Sharp

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Solid-State Lighting

Hid Lighting

Plasma And Induction Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

