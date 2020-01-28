Global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. They are highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, but not limited to, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.

Diamond is the hardest known material to date, with a Vickers hardness in the range of 70150 GPa. Diamond demonstrates both high thermal conductivity and electrically insulating properties and much attention has been put into finding practical applications of this material. However, diamond has several limitations for mass industrial application, including its high cost and oxidation at temperatures above 800 C. In addition, diamond dissolves in iron and forms iron carbides at high temperatures and therefore is inefficient in cutting ferrous materials including steel. Therefore, recent research of superhard materials has been focusing on compounds which would be thermally and chemically more stable than pure diamond.

Superhard materials can be generally classified into two categories: intrinsic compounds and extrinsic compounds. The intrinsic group includes diamond, cubic boron nitride (c-BN), carbon nitrides and ternary compounds such as B-N-C, which possess an innate hardness. Conversely, extrinsic materials are those that have superhardness and other mechanical properties that are determined by their microstructure rather than composition. An example of extrinsic superhard material is nanocrystalline diamond known as aggregated diamond nanorods.

According to the report, Asia-Pacific accounts the biggest market share of the global total superhard materials market, both for production and consumption. In 2016, the production of superhard materials in China was about 15041.8 Million Ct, about 93.08% of total global output. Howeverhigh end products are still concentrated in Europe and North America area, due to the technology and R&D restrictions.

With the progress of technology, the price of superhard material may gradually decreased in the future. However, the overall gross margin of superhard material is still very high. With also relatively high technical threshold and growing need of high end products, many small manufacturers spread in China will be eliminated.

The global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) market is valued at 1110 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

JINQU Superhard

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing

SF-Diamond

Yalong Superhard Materials

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Zhengzhou Zhong Peng

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Synthetic Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Stone and Construction

Abrasives Category

Composite Polycrystalline Tool

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Manufacturers

Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Super Hard Material (Superhard Materials) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

