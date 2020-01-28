Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

UV cured resins are polymers which harden quickly when exposed to sunlight. The resin is thick like honey when kept in indoor light which makes it possible for users to work with items or materials which need to be cured. After curing the UV cured resins is dense than its original state because of its resin chemistry. Resin chemistry is used by manufacturers to meet the needs of the customers. In this case both ultraviolet light and visible light are used which are known as curing mechanisms for resin chemistry. Ultraviolet light does possess potential hazards and hence, users working with ultraviolet light compulsory have to wear protective tools.

With the increase in industrialization across the globe, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Manufacturing companies across the world are focusing and investing in R&D activities for the innovation of new technologies to produce environmental – friendly products. Government support and increasing awareness toward environmental pollution are expected to propel the market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, need for technological innovations in UV resin and reducing export demand pose a threat to this market. Asia-Pacific on account of its growing automobile sector has increased the consumption of resins in the near past. China dominated the market of UV resins followed by Japan. North America market is expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.

The global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

DSM-AGI Corporation

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Dymax Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company

Allnex Belgium

Sartomer

Eternal Chemical

BASF

IGM Resins

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Monomers

Oligomers

Photoinitiators

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Inks

Coatings

Adhesives

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Manufacturers

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resin market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



