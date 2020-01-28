Grooming Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Grooming market has witnessed a significant growth over the years due to the rising self-consciousness and adoption towards proper life style. Proper grooming includes caring for skin, finger nails, hair, shaving, and trimming among others. Proper grooming enhances physical and emotional wellbeing, confidence and self-determination. Dressing appropriately and taking care of basic grooming aspects which include proper hair, skin care and make-up has become the prime importance among the population. The global grooming market is mainly driven by increasing purchasing power of the consumers, flourishing fashion and film industries, media influence, and rising aspiration towards personal grooming among the younger population. Rising working population is another major factor complementing the growth of the global grooming market. Youngsters opt for skin whitening creams, lotions and skin brightening creams in order to enhance their physical appearance that make themselves more presentable. Increasing per capita income, rising awareness regarding beautification are contributing to the growth of the global grooming market. Manufacturers are focused towards continuous research and development in order to develop new products to satisfy the growing needs among the consumers.

However, rising price of grooming products coupled with stringent government rules and regulations regarding the usage of synthetic ingredients used on several grooming products are expected global grooming market during the forecast period.

The market for global grooming market has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and end use. Based on types the global grooming market has been segmented into skin care products, hair care products, oral care products, make up products, fragrances and deodorants and others. Skin care segment held a dominant market share due to consciousness towards maintaining a healthy skin. Hygiene is another factor driving the consumers towards the adoption various types of skin care products. Make up products among both genders are gaining importance globally and are anticipated to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global grooming market has been segmented into online channel and offline channel. Offline channels are further segmented into super markets and hyper markets, convenience stores, departmental stores and independent stores. Online store captured the largest market share due to increasing access to the internet, easy convenience, and wide range of discounts, offers and coupons from the manufacturers directly and presence of large number of international brands.

The market has been further segmented into by end use which includes men and women. Grooming has become an integral part of life style among both genders. Population across the globe is increasingly inclined towards beauty and hygiene and thus this has resulted in increased demand for grooming products. The men’s personal care and grooming products have shown significant growth rate over the years due to the change in life style and increasing consciousness towards self-appearance. Further, the male population has become increasingly conscious regarding physical appearance which results from good grooming and the same instills self-confidence in them.

In the region wise study the global grooming market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Europe which includes countries such as Germany, France, and Italy among others captured a significant market share in the global grooming market due to high demand of grooming products among the consumers. Asia Pacific which includes China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, is anticipated to be fastest growing market due to the presence of large number of manufacturers engaged in continuous research and development in order to bring out new offerings for its consumers. Rapid urbanization, high level of discretionary spending, reliance on imported products fueled the growth rate of global grooming products market in these regions.

Global key participants in the industry include Unilever plc, L O’real S.A., Amway, Procter & Gamble, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauders Company Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Beiersdorf AG and various others.

