Hand Dryer Market to Reach US$ 902.8 Mn by 2027

The global hand dryer market is expected to reach US$ 902.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the global hand dryer market is expected to reach 9,026.3 ‘000 units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America is the second-largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. Demand for hand dryers from end-user such as educational institutions, hotels, food service restaurants, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), and transportation facilities is increasing across North America. The U.S. is a prominent hand dryer market in North America, followed by Canada. As per the annual survey, ‘Healthy Hand Washing Survey’, conducted by global hand dryer market player, Bradley Corporation, consumers in the U.S. are ready to spend more money at a business that has clean, well-maintained restrooms. Using hand dryers against paper towels keeps restroom cleaner. All these factors are fueling the demand for hand dryers in the U.S. and other regions across the globe. Being a developed country, hygiene and sanitation are an important part of the U.S. culture. Hand dryers help reduce the overall operation cost of keeping the restroom clean in the long run. Thus, demand for hand dryers is increasing in the U.S. and other countries in North America.

Europe is the third-largest market for hand dryers, both in terms of value and volume. Similar to the market in North America, penetration of hand dryers is rising in Europe. Germany, the U.K., and France are prominent hand dryer markets in the region. As per PRODCOM data 2017, the unit sale of hand dryers in Europe (EU 28) was 978,300 units. Among them, the number of hand dryers manufactured in Europe and sold in Europe were 247,009 units. The U.K. is a prominent manufacturer of hand dryer in Europe, and it accounts for approximately 44.0% share of the production of hand dryers in the region.

Asia Pacific is the largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. China is a prominent market for hand dryer in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. Expansion of the economy in China is boosting the demand for hand dryers across hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, and food service restaurants in the country. Japan is a developed country and hand dryers have been used in the country for a long time. Jet air hand dryers manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are gaining popularity in Japan. India is another country that is witnessing economic expansion and the growth rate of its GDP is one of the highest in the world. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for hand dryers in various end-user across India.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is a relatively minor market for hand dryer, both in terms of value and volume. The group of countries constituting the GCC is a prominent market in the region. The UAE, which is a part of the GCC, is witnessing an increase in construction of hotels and hospitals. This is boosting the demand for hand dryers in the country and fueling the overall demand in GCC. South Africa is the second largest hand dryer market in Middle East & Africa.

South America is the fourth largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume. Brazil is a major hand dryer market in South America.

The report provides a decisive view of the global hand dryer market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry. In terms of product type, the global hand dryer market has been classified into warm air dryers (WAD) and jet air dryers (JAD). In terms of end-user, the global hand dryer market has been divided into hotels, food processing and food service, office buildings, healthcare, and others.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.