Hormone Infusion Pumps Market Top Key Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG

A hormone infusion pumps infuses fluids such as medication or nutrients into a patient’s central blood circulatory system when manual fluid administration would be expensive, unreliable or impractical. Most hormone infusion pumps use the intravenous route of drug administration although subcutaneous, arterial and epidural infusions are also commercially available.

Hormone Infusion Pumps Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidences of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Diabetes, autoimmune diseases are fuelling a large demand for the hormone infusion pumps market. According to validated clinical data, almost 40 % of cancer patients suffer from chronic pain needing chronic drugs administration which is resulting in wide adoption of hormone infusion pumps. The growing ambulatory surgical services coupled with growing use of potent drugs with narrow safety window is another driver of the market.

Advancement in technology such as growing precision and lower limit of drug delivery is another market driver. The emergence of automated and continuous monitoring of drugs for customised drug delivery and avoiding over-dosage errors is a clinical driver of the market. For example, hormone infusion pumps are capable of delivering as small dose of 0.1 mL per hour. Hormone infusion pumps can also be programmed to deliver repeated maintenance dose in cases of drugs needing frequent administrations.

According to the National Health Service, U.K., diabetes cases has increased by ~60% over the past decade. The growing demand for self-controlled infusion pumps for safe and effective insulin delivery accounts for the largest share of the hormone infusion pumps market.

The growing geriatric population is another driver of the hormone infusion pumps as the age of onset for diabetes ranges from 30 to 70 years. The growing R&D intensively and attractive government support and initiatives are other drivers of the growth of the hormone infusion pumps market. Attractive increment in reimbursement offered for home care infusion systems under Medicare is projected to drive the demand for hormone infusion pumps. The Part B and Part D of the U.S. Medicare incremented Reimbursement value, if infusion therapy is done at point of care rather than at a hospital to avoid greater expenditure associated with hospital visits. This move is anticipated to promote growth of the the home care end-user segment.

However the constraints such as high cost, and concerns over safety is hampering the hormone infusion pumps market. Infusion pumps have been associated with almost 56,000 adverse events from 2010 to 2015.

Hormone Infusion Pumps Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the Hormone Infusion Pumps report is segmented based on drug class, and application.

Based on delivery, the global hormone infusion pumps market is segmented into:

Continuous infusion

Intermittent infusion

Based on pumping technique, the global hormone infusion pumps market is segmented into:

Syringe Pump

Piston Or Peristaltic Pump

Smart pumps

Others

Based on applications, the global hormone infusion pumps market is segmented into:

Chemotherapy

Autoimmune diseases

Others

Based on end users, the global Hormone Infusion Pumps market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Hormone Infusion Pumps Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global hormone infusion pumps market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by U.S. is expected to dominate the global hormone infusion pumps market owing to large purchasing power, large prosperous and ageing baby boomer population, and attractive reimbursement rates.

The Europe hormone infusion pumps markets is expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa hormone infusion pumps market is constrained due to the low healthcare expenditure and poor economic conditions. The Middle East and Africa hormone infusion pumps market is projected to be dominated by the gulf economies of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait owing to their large wealth relative to the African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the large economic growth. The growing economy of China, and India is expected to drive a large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global hormone infusion pumps market are ICU Medical, Inc, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Medical Corporation and others.

The hormone infusion pumps report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

