HTPB Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report researches the worldwide HTPB market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global HTPB breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers.

HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. The properties vary because HTPB is a mixture rather than a pure compound, and it is manufactured to meet customers’ specific requirements. A typical HTPB is R-45HTLO. This product consists of oligomeric units typically containing 40–50 butadiene molecules bonded together, with each end of the chain terminated with a hydroxyl [OH] group:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the HTPB market and to estimate the sizes of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg, Chemical Weekly, Factiva, and other government and private websites to identify and collect information useful for the technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the HTPB market.

Global HTPB market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HTPB.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ HTPB capacity, production, value, price and market share of HTPB in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik Industries

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Island Pyrochemical Industries

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

Aerocon Systems

Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

HTPB Breakdown Data by Type

Rocket Fuel

Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

Adhesives

Sealants

Electrical

Others

HTPB Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

HTPB Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

HTPB Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global HTPB capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key HTPB manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HTPB :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global HTPB Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HTPB Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global HTPB Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rocket Fuel

1.4.3 Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

1.4.4 Adhesives

1.4.5 Sealants

1.4.6 Electrical

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HTPB Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction & Civil Engineering

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global HTPB Production

2.1.1 Global HTPB Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global HTPB Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global HTPB Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global HTPB Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 HTPB Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key HTPB Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 HTPB Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 HTPB Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 HTPB Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 HTPB Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 HTPB Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 HTPB Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 HTPB Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 HTPB Production by Regions

4.1 Global HTPB Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global HTPB Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global HTPB Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States HTPB Production

4.2.2 United States HTPB Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States HTPB Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe HTPB Production

4.3.2 Europe HTPB Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe HTPB Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China HTPB Production

4.4.2 China HTPB Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China HTPB Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan HTPB Production

4.5.2 Japan HTPB Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan HTPB Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 HTPB Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global HTPB Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global HTPB Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global HTPB Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America HTPB Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America HTPB Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe HTPB Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe HTPB Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific HTPB Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific HTPB Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America HTPB Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America HTPB Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa HTPB Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa HTPB Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global HTPB Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global HTPB Revenue by Type

6.3 HTPB Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global HTPB Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global HTPB Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global HTPB Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Evonik Industries

8.1.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.1.4 HTPB Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Total Cray Valley

8.2.1 Total Cray Valley Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.2.4 HTPB Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Idemitsu Kosan

8.3.1 Idemitsu Kosan Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.3.4 HTPB Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 CRS Chemicals

8.4.1 CRS Chemicals Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.4.4 HTPB Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Emerald Performance Materials

8.5.1 Emerald Performance Materials Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.5.4 HTPB Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Island Pyrochemical Industries

8.6.1 Island Pyrochemical Industries Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.6.4 HTPB Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

8.7.1 Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.7.4 HTPB Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Aerocon Systems

8.8.1 Aerocon Systems Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.8.4 HTPB Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

8.9.1 Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HTPB

8.9.4 HTPB Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

