Instant Camera Market: Rise in Modernizing of Communication in IT & Telecom to Drive the Market

Instant Camera, also known as polaroid camera is a user friendly instant camera that generates photo on the spot. The camera uses self-developing film which prints the pictures clicked from the camera itself. Instant camera developing process combines colors similar to side film. Similar to traditional photo films, instant cameras contains layers of light-sensitive grains that are arranged in plastic sheet. The film contains additional layers that carries all the necessary chemical for photo development process. Instant cameras are getting wide popularity among the consumers with varied designs, color options etc.

The global instant camera market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in near future. The biggest selling point of instant camera is its ability to take and print photo instantly which is anticipated to drive the demand for instant camera market. Growing trend of photography where young girls and women consider instant camera as fashionable tool for self-expression is another factor boosting the demand of instant cameras. Additionally, increasing tourism coupled with growing photoshoot across various regions worldwide is expected to boost the demand for instant camera market.

Furthermore, the rising trend of storing photographs in tangible forms, in frames and albums is also anticipated to boost the demand for instant camera market. Introduction of instant cameras in the online platform has been key growth driver for the instant camera market. However, substitute of instant cameras is one of the key restraining factor for the growth of instant camera market. Digital cameras such as point-and-shoot, DSLRs, mirrorless lens cameras and mobile phones etc. gives hindrance for the growth of instant camera market. However, technological advancement in the instant cameras is one of the factor for the growth of instant camera market.

One of the latest trend in instant camera market is advent of hybrid instant cameras. Hybrid instant cameras are equipped with the digital image sensor and digital image processing technology that is quite similar to technologies used in DSLRs. In line with that FUJIFILM Corporation in September 2018 introduced Hybrid Instant Camera, “Instax SQUARE SQ20” that is equipped with motion mode and digital image processing capabilities etc.