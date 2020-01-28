Isolated Soy Proteins Market Size Witness A Strong Growth of Acceleration During 2018-2028

People are majorly concerned about their health while choosing food products. Changing lifestyle and a hectic & busy working life have led to a rise in several health-related problems. A large number of people follow uncertain and unhealthy eating schedules. This has resulted in a significant increase in the number of health problems, which is motivating consumers to opt for a healthy diet.

Thus, food ingredients with a higher protein concentration are in demand among a large number of consumers. Moreover, there has been an increase in the preference for high-protein food ingredients from plant sources. Soybean is a famous plant and is used for various purposes due to its nutritive value. Isolated soy proteins are extracted from defatted soy flour. Isolated soy proteins are pure proteins with about 93-97 proteins and minimal carbohydrates and fats. Furthermore, isolated soy proteins are becoming popular as an alternative to dairy and meat-based protein. Isolated soy proteins are used in several food and beverage products such as sauces, soups, snacks & bars, bottled drinks and bodybuilding supplements. The demand for isolated soy proteins is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Isolated Soy Proteins with Increasing Demand for Plant-based Proteins in Food and Beverage Products

Food and beverages fortified with high protein ingredients, such as isolated soy proteins, are in high demand. Growing health concerns, changing dietary requirements, as well as the rising awareness about the importance of meeting the daily nutritive requirements are among the primary factors that are driving the global isolated soy proteins market. The growing demand for rich protein-packed food is another factor driving the isolated soy proteins market. Isolated soy proteins are a rich source of proteins and contain almost the same content of amino acids as that of meat protein. Thus, the demand for isolated soy proteins as an efficient and cheaper alternative to meat as well as dairy-based proteins has increased.

Isolated soy proteins are used in the manufacturing of various nutrition-rich products such as beverage powders, liquid nutritional meals, infant formulations, as well as soil milk. Isolated soy proteins are used as additives in various bakery and confectionary products. The increasing demand for protein-fortified snacks and bars is expected to fuel the growth of the isolated soy proteins market. Vegan consumers look for efficient protein alternatives, such as isolated soy proteins, to fulfil their daily protein requirement. The increasing number of vegan as well as vegetarian people is expected to boost the isolated soy proteins market. Thus, with the rising demand from the food and beverage industry as well as the increasing popularity of isolated soy proteins, the global isolated soy proteins market is expected to grow in terms of volume and value over the forecast period.

Global Isolated Soy Proteins: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global isolated soy proteins market has been segmented as

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global isolated soy proteins market has been segmented as

Dairy Products

Baby food

Snacks and Bars

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Weight Gain Supplements

Others

Global Isolated Soy Proteins Market: Key Players

The global isolated soy proteins is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in the isolated soy proteins market include of E.I. Dupont De Numerous Company, Archer Daniel Midland Company, The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., Batory Foods, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Crown Soya Protein Group, Food Chem International and Osage Food Products.