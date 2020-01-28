Keyless Entry System Market – Providing an Extensive and In-depth Analysis of Smart Technologies

Keyless entry to a vehicle is most commonly gained by sending a radio frequency signal from a remote transmitter to a control module/receiver in the vehicle. This radio frequency signal, or RF for short, is sent as an encrypted data stream directly to the car.

There is also another type of keyless entry that allows you access to your vehicle without even having to press a button, you just walk within five feet of your vehicle and the doors will unlock.

Drivers:

Keyless entry system is technology that provides physical access to an individual inside any premises or automotive without the use of a mechanical key for performing the locking and unlocking operation. Keyless entry system provides an enhanced convenience and security to the users. In case of a keyless entry system, the users get secure and authorized access to an automotive or premise with the use of various external devices or gesture such as a keyless fob or a smart card, or by the use of their own voice, fingerprints or facial recognition among others.

Owing to rapidly increasing adoption of smart technologies across various application sectors, keyless entry systems is increasingly installed among users especially in the transportation sector, government sector, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors and hospitality industry among others.

How Does it Works?

Keyless fobs contain identity chips that constantly listen to radio signals broadcast by their cars. Radio signals can only travel a short distance – usually less than five meters.

When you put your hand on the car door handle without a key, the car sends a short radio signal.

If the FOB is within range, it is triggered to respond to the car, sending its own code. The car recognizes this and opens the door lock.

The process is similar to starting a car with a button and the system is usually quite advanced so they will only start the car if the key fob is inside.

Keyless Entry System Market Profile of Manufacturers:

Players operating includes Atmel (The U.S), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), 3M Cogent (The U.S) and Delphi Automotive (The U.K) among others.

