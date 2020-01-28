LTE Broadcast Solutions Market – The Introduction of High-Speed 4G Networks and Smartphones Drives Demand

Recently, the opportunity of innovation and internet coupled with the swift technological development of mobility is already disturbing the domination of television as a media platform. More precisely, with the introduction of high-speed 4G networks and smartphones, the idea of mobile TV has become an actuality. LTE broadcast solutions are building revenue generating opportunities for device OEMs, content providers, and mobile operators. LTE broadcast is an effective process to allocate the content to numerous users, and is a crucial solution to address data challenges. LTE is deployed in various frequency bands around the world.

Recently, some important developments were made in the LTE broadcast ecology, and while the operator community has yet to install services all together, the LTE broadcast solutions market is composed of operators to enable Evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Services (eMBMS) functions. LTE broadcast provides the flexibility needed to deliver a variation of services. Even though the operation of LTE broadcast solutions is a critical step in improving financial performance, mobile operators would need to form new abilities on top of their LTE deployments. With LTE technology, multiple mobile network operators are thinking in advance to address the rising customer demand for content.

LTE broadcast solutions is deployed to suit numerous tactics in accordance with an operator’s plans for particular services. Most of the network operators have selected some geographic areas for trials. Stadiums have frequently been selected as places where user experience, video streaming, and effectiveness of broadcast in some locations can be tried for both non-stadium and stadium based use cases, and these trials have operated well.

Companies are actively engaging with forward-looking mobile network operators to gain advantage when it comes to rolling out LTE broadcast solutions. Companies which are offering LTE broadcast solutions are being assessed across a variety of areas such as entertainment, file delivery mechanisms, stadium broadcast, and smart cities, depending on digital signage. For instance, in May 2014, Verizon trialed its LTE broadcast solutions at the Indianapolis 500. There are several benefits of LTE broadcast solutions that are driving the LTE broadcast solutions market.

It is an efficient broadcast solution, offers multiband and mobility support, performance and is power optimized; it also increases network spectral efficiency, and enables efficient and flexible use of network resources. Such advantages of LTE broadcast solutions are expected to drive the LTE broadcast solutions market during the forecast period. However, restraints such as high cost and errors can hamper the growth of the LTE broadcast solutions market. LTE broadcast solutions constitute a versatile platform for mobile operators, and the industry is swiftly creating business models and new opportunities.

The global LTE broadcast solutions market can be segmented based on deployment type, services, applications, and region. In terms of deployment type, the LTE broadcast solutions market can be classified into cloud model and on-premises. Based on services, the LTE broadcast solutions market can be classified into professional services and managed services. Based on applications, it is classified into stadium broadcasting, social gaming, IPTV, and IoT software. Key players operating in the global LTE broadcast solutions market are Expway, ENENSYS Technologies Group, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, LTE Broadcast Alliance, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Athonet srl, and Enesys Technologies among others.

