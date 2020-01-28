WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Medical Tourism Market 2019 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023”.

Medical Tourism Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global medical tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Medical tourism on the other hand is a type of tourism where patients travel to another country to seek medical treatment at an affordable cost. Individuals may choose to obtain medicinal treatment or surgical treatment such as dental implants, spinal fusion, heart bypass, heart valve replacement, tummy tuck, breast implants, angioplasty, hip replacement, cosmetic surgery, and other treatments. It is gaining popularity because of various advantages such as cost savings, improved and personalized quality care, and short waiting times.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482088-global-medical-tourism-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical tourism market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apollo Hospitals

• Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft

• Bangkok Hospital

• Bumrungrad International Hospital

• Fortis Healthcare

Other prominent vendors

• Asian Heart Institute

• Medanta The Medicity

• Min-Sheng General Hospital

• Parkway Holdings

• Wooridul Hospital

• Anadolu Medical Center

• Prince Court Medical Center

• Raffles Medical Group

• Samitivej Sukhumvit

• Spire Healthcare

Market driver

• Leveraging internet to create awareness

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of reimbursements

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2482088-global-medical-tourism-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TREATMENT TYPE

PART 06: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 07: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 08: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 09: MARKET TRENDS

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.