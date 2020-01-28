Military Airborne Radar Market – Growth Drivers, Product Value and Volume Analysis By 2023

In the recent years, there has been a significant change in the warfare technologies and in the landscape of radar capabilities, which have had a direct impact on the security of the countries. Along with the developments in electronic warfare, detection, and range, there has been a simultaneous increase in the development of advanced radar systems, which are being widely used by the global air forces, for targeting, monitoring, and navigation purposes.

The military airborne radar market to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5917

A high number of developments in the recent years in radar technologies has given rise to the substitute for conventional radar equipment traditional equipment. This has, in addition, resulted in the development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) in the airborne fire control radar systems. Further Array radar system helps to track objects by airborne fire control radar, a type of airborne radar. In military airborne radar, fire control radar is used as a weapon control radar that evaluations the position of a target and notifies the fire control systems installed on the missiles. An airborne fire control radar comprises a high pulse repetition frequency and a narrow beam width to achieve greater accuracy and location of the chosen target.

Segmentation:

By Radar Type

Detection & Search

Targeting

Navigation

Other

By Application

Surveillance

Weapon Guidance

Others

By Frequency Band

X & Ku

S & L

Others

By Regions

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global military airborne radar market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global military airborne radar market by its Radar Type, Application, Frequency Band, and Region.

Key Players:

The key players in military airborne radar market are Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Terma (Denmark), BAE Systems (U.K), Aselsan (Israel), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).

Airborne radar systems provide pilots the capability of engaging and identifying remote targets, detecting and tracking missile and enemy movements, surveying border areas, and integrating information with related forces. In the meantime, civilian users use the systems to increase the situational awareness of commercial airliners indirectly focusing on improving safety.

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-airborne-radar-market-5917

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]