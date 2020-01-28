Millimeter Wave Technology Market 2019-2025: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects
Millimeter-wave is an electromagnetic wave with a wavelength of 1-10mm, which is called millimeter-wave. United States is expected to hold the largest share of the millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Bridgewave Communications
Keysight Technologies
NEC
Sage Millimeter
Siklu Communication
Aviat Networks
Farran Technology
Millimeter Wave Products
Millivision Technologies
Vubiq Networks
E-Band Communications
Smiths Group
L3 Technologies
Proxim Wireless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
24GHz – 57GHz
57GHz – 86GHz
86GHz – 300GHz
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Business
Medical
Industrial
Automobile
Military
Imaging
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Millimeter Wave Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Millimeter Wave Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
