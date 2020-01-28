Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors Market – Increase in the Number of Patients Suffering from Depression is Projected to Drive the Global Market

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors are type of drugs that inhibit the action of single or more monoamine oxidase enzymes such as monoamine oxidase A and monoamine oxidase B. These were the first type of antidepressant drugs manufactured. Since last many years’ monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are used medicines and prescribed for treatment of depression, anxiety, dysthymia, Parkinson’s disease, and other disorders. Just like most other antidepressants, MAOIs work on mechanism of overall brain chemistry which is responsible for treating depression. Monoamine oxidase enzyme has the ability to remove neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine from the brain. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors inhibit this condition, which makes altercations in circuits affected by depression.

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors are effective; however, in the past few years these have been substituted by other antidepressants which are safer and have less side effects compared. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors generally require certain diet restrictions as these can severely affect blood pressure of a patient when taken with other prescribed medications or other food such as cheese and cured meats. These also have a high risk of drug interactions. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) use also have huge risk of disturbing other neurotransmitters in the brain and digestive system, triggering side effects. Additionally, these could cause a withdrawal syndrome on discontinuation of medication.

Patients suffering from depression frequently complain about a feeling of nervousness and sadness, and continue to lose interest in routine work, as the disorder affects the way a person thinks, feels, and reacts causing a number of emotional and physical issues.

Depression and anxiety are the most common mental disorders among the global population. Increase in the number of patients suffering from depression is projected to drive the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors market. Youth (below 25 years of age) and women across the globe are increasingly being affected by anxiety and depression. Several government and concerned regulatory bodies have initiated different programs to increase awareness among people suffering from mental health and depression. This is anticipated to propel the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors market. However, side effects associated with MAOIs are expected to restrain the global market.

The global monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) market can be segmented based on indication and end-user. In terms of indication, the global market can be classified into depression, Parkinson’s disease, and others. Based on end-user, the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant market for monoamine oxidase inhibitors due to the presence of a large patient population suffering from depression and anxiety disorders. The market in the U.S. is saturated, as numerous antidepressant drugs are widely available on prescription for the same indication. Hence, the growth of the market in the country will depend on launch of new innovative products for various types of indications. Additionally, patent expiry, introduction of new generic products, and maturation of the market are the factors likely to hamper the growth of the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) market. Europe and Asia Pacific are the other major markets for monoamine oxidase inhibitors. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to rise in number of people suffering from depression and rapid economic growth in countries such as India, Japan, China, and Australia.

Key players in the global monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) market are Novartis, Pfizer, Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., and Concordia Pharms, Inc.