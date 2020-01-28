New Method and Ingredient Likely to Boost the Global Spreadable Butter Market

The rising popularity of spreadable butter stemmed from of the soft consistency of the get-go butter even at cold temperatures, apart from the presence of less saturated fat than the standard butter. The changing eating patterns of people across the globe is favoring the global demand for spreadable butter with similar fat and calorie count. The incorporation of new flavors and herbs in the spreadable butter is a key trend stoking the popularity of this food category world over.

Spreadable butter essentially a blend of two premium types of fat may have several potential benefits if consumed in moderation. This is a crucial aspect propelling the growth of the market. The rising application of spreadable butter in processing industries in bakery, dairy, confectionary, beverages, and convenience food is accentuating the market. The ease of availability of spreadable butter in various food distribution channels has been a potentially important factor bolstering its demand.

Over the past few years, spreadable butter has risen in tremendous popularity among butter lovers all over the globe. This has also resulted in the number of homemade recipes that have come to the fore. This might in some ways is hampering the commercial uptake of spreadable butter. Food producers vary the fat content and add a variety of herbs to enhance the taste and flavor and also meet the varying needs of consumers. This is fuelling the expansion of the market.

On the geographical front, spreadable butter is witnessing widespread demand in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of spreadable butter and the rapid rise in productions are factors fueling the growth in these regional markets. New Zealand is the prime producer of spreadable butter.

Constant advances in production methods are opening new frontiers in the spreadable butter market. Innovations have made the production of spreadable butter with exceptional purity commercially possible, thereby catalyzing the market growth. However, various unfavorable government regulations pertaining to the production, export, import traditions, tariffs, and licensing are hampering the market expansion. The lack of standard grading system is also adversely affecting the market growth. Moreover, the availability of alternatives may also hinder the demand for spreadable butter.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global spreadable butter market are Ornua, Unilever, Dairy Crest Group plc., Danish Dairy Board (Arla Foods), and Fonterra Co-operative Group. A growing number of players are focusing on enhancing portfolio of their offerings to bolster their hold over the market and consolidate their shares.