Next-Generation Data Storage Market Will Watch a Sensational Development By 2025

The next-generation data storage market has entered the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. File- and object-based storage (FOBS) accounted for the largest share of the next-generation data storage market in 2015.

In 2018, the global Next-Generation Data Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Data Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Data Storage development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Dell

HPE

NetApp

IBM

Hitachi

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity

Scality



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

File Storage

Object Storage

Block Storage



Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Data Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Data Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

