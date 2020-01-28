Next Generation Dermatoscopes Market Top Key Players: NIDEK CO., LTD., Dino-Lite, KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH Co

A recent report compiled by Persistence Market Research on Next Generation Dermatoscopes Market offers a succinct analysis of the industry size, regional landscape and the revenue forecast pertaining to this vertical. The report further highlights the primary challenges and latest growth strategies embraced by key players that constitute the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The device used in the dermoscopy for the examination of the skin is known as dermatoscope. Globally there is a significant shortage of dermatologists and around 15% to 20% shortage of dermatologists in the U.S. alone. The average wait time to see the dermatologist in the U.S. is around 35 to 40 days. To tackle this teledermatology is often considered and it lets dermatologists examine the skin condition by guiding general physicians and these cases advanced diagnostic devices such next generation dermatoscopes plays a significant role. The next generation dermatoscopes lets magnify the moles on the skin and see the structural changes which cannot be seen by naked eyes. The manufacturers in the next generation dermatoscopes market are largely focusing on the developing technologically advanced dermatoscopes to capture critical structural changes in the mole and other changes in the skin epidermis. The primary motive of the using dermatoscopes for skin examination to diagnose diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases, skin cancer, etc. and conditions such as acne, hair fall, etc. The use of next generation dermatoscopes for the diagnosis of above-mentioned skin related condition without need of surgical skin intervention. As per CDC, the incidence of melanoma in the U.S. is estimated to be around 91,270 in 2018 and it is increasing at a significant rate.

An increasing prevalence of skin cancer i.e. melanoma expected to drive the growth of next generation dermatoscopes market, because changing size, shape and other characteristics of moles on the skin can be potential indicators of skin cancer. The capability of next generation dermatoscopes to store the data of each diagnostic examination plays important role in detecting any change in the structural properties such as a change in the size of a mole, appearance, etc. The advanced nature of the next generation dermatoscopes further allows physicians to rely on accuracy of stored historical data, comparatively higher magnifying power to examine skin, etc. which in turn help the early diagnosis of various skin conditions. Although technologically advanced nature of next generation dermatoscopes, a limited number of dermatologists in various countries and availability of this device in the developing world may hamper the growth of next generation dermatoscopes market.

Global next generation dermatoscopes market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography

By product type next generation dermatoscopes market is segmented as:

Contact Dermatoscope

Noncontact Dermatoscope

Hybrid Dermatoscope

By end user next generation dermatoscopes market is segmented as:

Dermatology Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

An increasing number of diagnostic procedures attributing to increased awareness about the signs and symptoms of melanoma expected to be the major driver in the next generation dermatoscopes market growth. By product type, next generation dermatoscopes market is expected to be dominated by the non-contact dermatoscope due to ease of use and higher magnifying power. By end user, dermatology clinics expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the next generation dermatoscopes market due to higher patient footfall for the diagnostic procedure using next generation dermatoscopes. The manufacturers in the next generation dermatoscopes market are focusing on increasing their product footprints in the developing countries by collaboration with various local market players.

By region, the global next generation dermatoscopes market is expected to be dominated by North America due to a higher number of diagnostic procedures carried out using next generation dermatoscopes. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the next generation dermatoscopes market due to the presence of various major market players and dermatologists to carry out procedures. Gradually increasing use of next generation dermatoscopes for the diagnosis of various conditions ranging from severe acne to melanoma expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific next generation dermatoscopes market. Increasing product availability, signs and symptoms of melanoma in Latin America expected to drive the growth of next generation dermatoscopes market in the region. Middle East and Africa are expected to be the least lucrative next generation dermatoscopes market due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the majority of the region.

The key market participants in the global next generation dermatoscopes market are Optilia Instruments AB, FotoFinder Systems GmbH, NIDEK CO., LTD., Dino-Lite, KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH Co., Rudolf Riester GmbH, 3Gen, Canfield Scientific, Inc., ILLUCO Corporation Ltd., KG, and others.

