Nut Ingredients Market Size 2018 Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Changing lifestyles and rising health concerns have led to an increase in demand for healthier as well as tastier food. Nuts are gaining popularity as a nutritive and healthy food additive and snacking option. Nut ingredients include almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts, walnuts, peanuts, pecans, pine nuts, soy nuts, and others. Nut ingredients are highly nutritious and are a rich source of various macro and micronutrients. Food manufacturers tend to prefer nut ingredients as an additive, as these impart a nutty flavor to the product.

Nut ingredients are used in various food and beverage sectors in bakery, confectionery, ready-to-eat food, snacks and bars, cereals, and dairy products. Thus, with the increasing popularity as well as interest from various manufacturers in the food and beverage sector, the global nut ingredients market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Nut Ingredients as a Healthier Snack and Food Additive

The demand for healthier and tastier food additives and snacks is growing at a good pace. The increasing consumer demand for innovative, healthy, and convenient food along with the rising demand for healthier snacks is driving the global nut ingredient market. The increasing demand for ready-to-cook food and the tendency of the growing working population to substitute regular meals with healthier snacks are some of the other factors driving the global nut ingredients markets. There is an increasing demand for nut ingredients from bakery, confectionary, and snack sectors. Nut ingredients are preferred as an additive in baked products to cover for the loss of proteins due to heat. Many nut ingredients are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamins and thus, are a good alternative to meat products. The growing vegetarian and vegan population prefers to have various nut ingredients in meals or as snacks, which is proving to be a positive factor for the growth of the nut ingredients market. Various nut ingredients such as almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashew nuts, pecans, soy nuts, and peanuts are popular as energy-boosting and tasty snacks rich in macro as well as micronutrients. Thus, with increasing popularity and demand from various industries in the food and beverage sector, the global nut ingredients market is expected to grow positively in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Global Nut Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient, the global nut ingredients market has been segmented as-

Almonds

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

Pecans

Others

On the basis of form, the global nut ingredients market has been segmented as-

Roasted

Unroasted

On the basis of application, the global nut ingredients market has been segmented as-

Snacks & Bars

Confectionary

Baked Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others

Global Nut Ingredients Market: Key Players

The global nut ingredients market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in the global nut ingredient market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Terri Lynn, Inc., Kerry Group, ROYAL NUT COMPANY, H.B.S. Foods Ltd, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Blue Diamond Growers, The Hershey Company, and others.

Opportunities for Key Participants

The global nut ingredient market is growing at a good pace. Hence, there are numerous opportunities for key players in the nut ingredients markets. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier as well as tastier products by including nut ingredients in various recipes. There is an increasing demand for nut ingredients from the snack industry, which has led nut ingredient manufacturers to innovate their product portfolio.