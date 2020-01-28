Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market Growth To Remain Stable During the Projection Period by 2019-2027

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market: Overview

Parcel and postal automation systems are used to facilitate optimal and high-speed transfer of mails from the sender to the receiver. The global parcel and postal automation systems market is anticipated to progress rapidly during the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of parcels. Moreover, an expansion in the e-commerce industry will serve as a focal point for the market’s growth.

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market: Notable Developments

Below are a few notable developments in the global parcel and postal automation systems market:

The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has significantly helped the global parcel and postal automation systems market expand its global footprints. RFID considerably lowers the information costs as it can electronically store a massive amount of data that can be updated or changed. Moreover, it enhances the accuracy levels of the information to a level where there is no requirement for human intervention. In addition to this, RFID tags enable anti-counterfeiting applications as they can capture data about the conditions they experience. Owing to these features RFID has transformed the postal operations across the world.

Recent advancements in the automation technology have led to the advent of autonomous mobile postal robots. These robots can transport good without humans controlling them with the help of navigation technologies and sensors. These robots can potentially help in reducing the costs of postal operations by speeding up the process and saving the work hours. This technology is still in its nascent stage, however, it is expected to be extensively deployed in the coming years thus expanding the scope of the global parcel and postal automation systems market.

The prominent players in the global parcel and postal automation systems market include NEC Corporation, National Presort Inc., Fives Group, Siemens AG, Pitney Bowes, and Vanderlande Industries.

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market: Key Growth Dynamic

The rise in online shopping has tremendously increased the volume of parcels, thus fueling the growth of the global parcel and postal automation systems. Moreover, there is increasing adoption of digitalization in the government postal sector. It is now rapidly proliferating the commercial sector, thereby aiding the parcel and postal automation market gain momentum during the forecast period.

With an expansion in the e-commerce industry, there is an increase in the need for automation in the postal operations. This is prominently on account of the time constraints and the human errors occurred during handling large volumes of parcels. This has impacted the global parcel and postal automation systems market favorably, thus fuelling its growth. Moreover, automation of postal systems significantly reduces the labor costs.

On the downside, there are a few restraints that may cause a shortfall in the global parcel and postal automation systems market. Factors such as high costs associated with the maintenance of these systems may pose a threat to the market’s growth. However, recent advancements in the postal automation technology such as the Internet of Postal Things may present numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global parcel and postal automation systems market. The growth in this region can be mainly attributed to the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry. U.S. is the major contributor of the market’s growth in this region owing to the rising prevalence of courier companies and large investment in the postal automation systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.