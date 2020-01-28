WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ POC Molecular Diagnostics 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

POC Molecular Diagnostics Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global POC molecular diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% during the period 2017-2021.

POC molecular diagnostics help in identification, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases, oncology, hematology, and prenatal diseases. The demand for POC molecular diagnostic products is increasing owing to the highly developed technologies, which are used to detect and amplify deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/RNA. The major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing prevalence of pandemic diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Based on the reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2016, in Guinea and Liberia (Africa), 13 cases of Ebola were reported whereas more than 1,200 population came into contact with the virus.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global POC molecular diagnostics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• bioMérieux

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Other prominent vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Akonni Biosystems

• altona Diagnostics

• Atlas Genetics

• BD

• Bionano Genomics

• BJS Biotechnologies

• Certest Biotec

• Co-Diagnostics

• Devyser

• Diagenode

• DiaSorin

• ExcitePCR

• genedrive

• GenePOC

• iCubate

• Illumina

• Merck

• Meridian Bioscience

• Mesa Biotech

• Micronics

• Nanobiosym

• NeoGenomics

• Nimagen

• Novigenix

• OraSure Technologies

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

• PathoQuest

• PierianDx

• Precision System Science

• QuantuMDx

• Randox Laboratories

• SCIENION

• Seegene

• SpeeDX

• Sysmex

• Xagenic

Market driver

• Increased companies’ participation in conferences to showcase their products

Market challenge

• Low adoption among healthcare providers

Market trend

• Growing focus on next-generation products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Continued……

