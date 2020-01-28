Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market – Rise in Geriatric Population, Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine are the Factors that are Accelerating the Growth of the Market

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market – Snapshot

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is used to amplify or make many copies of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence of interest. It is used in a variety of applications such as DNA cloning, diagnosis of hereditary diseases, functional analysis of genes, paternity testing, detection of infectious diseases, and forensic sciences. The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market was valued at around US$ 415.20 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach around US$ 639.89 Mn by 2026. Rise in geriatric population, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about disease diagnosis are some of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymerase-chain-reaction-consumables-market.html

Over a period of time, applications of PCR consumables have increased rapidly in the areas of life sciences, health care, clinical research, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Technological advancements have been made to meet specific requirements for the amplification of desired biological components from the sample solutions and to improve overall throughput time and work efficiency of laboratories. Developments in the molecular diagnostic technology, fueled by the need for fast, accurate diagnosis for patients and doctors in the ever-evolving health care industry, are boosting the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market. Identification of genomic differences to predict drug resistance or drug response by patients could offer scope to design a therapy tailored to the specific characteristics of a particular type of cancer. The understanding and exploration of cancer cells through PCR technology is expected to help in developing targeted therapy and personalized, preventive, and therapeutic solutions for different types of cancer. According to the WHO, approximately 35.3 million people were diagnosed with HIV and approximately 1.6 million people died of AIDS in 2012. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50,000 individuals are diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. each year. PCR has enabled the identification of pathogens within a short span of time and has played a pivotal role in the management of various chronic viral infections.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market has been segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the PCR tubes segment is estimated to account for a large share of the market. PCR has transformed disciplines from forensics to food safety and clinical diagnostics to genomics in the last two decades. There is potential for future development of the technology. R&D would boost market expansion and create new avenues for revenue generation, as was demonstrated in the past with qPCR. One of the newest developments in the use of PCR technology in molecular diagnostics is the polymerase chain reaction-enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (PCR-ELISA), an advanced immune-detection method.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43652

Based on distribution channel, the research and academic institutes segment constituted a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate as compared to other distribution channel segments during the forecast period. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) consumables market has expanded at a rapid pace in the past few years, mainly due to increasing participation of public research organizations. Rise in government and private funding for research and investments in R&D by biotechnology companies is expected to drive the research and academic institutes segment.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43652

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com