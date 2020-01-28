Potassium Tripolyphosphate Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2018 – 2028

Potassium Tripolyphosphate: Market Outlook

Food additives are certain substances that are added to food and beverage products in order to enhance the flavor of the food, preserve the flavor, altering the taste and appearance of the food and, other qualities. There are few additives which are used for centuries such as salting, preserving sweets, pickling and preparing wines. There are wide range of food additives that are being used with the both natural and artificial origin. The food additives that are used recently are acidulants, acidity regulators, food coloring agents, color retention agents, emulsifiers, emulsifier enhancers, flavor enhancers, glazing agents and many others.

Potassium tripolyphosphate is granular white powder which is used as a food additive. There are various properties possessed by the potassium tripolyphosphate such as, it is used as a sequestering agent, water retention agent, and chelating agent in food products. Potassium tripolyphosphate is mainly used in the food and beverage industry for various products such as noodles, starch products, low sodium meat, cheese, soup, processed seafood, sauces and other products. These products require potassium tripolyphosphate in order to maintain the stability of these food products.

Potassium Tripolyphosphate and its Properties:

Potassium tripolyphosphate is widely used for magnesium and sodium rich food for its sequestering properties. The food products which consist of high amount of potassium and magnesium are fish, shrimp, meat, and dairy products. Potassium tripolyphosphate is a salt which has phosphoric acid in it which is being used as a stabilizer and emulsifier in the manufacturing of food and beverages, industrial usage, animal feed, and in agriculture. It is also used as a tissue modifier (texturizer) and regulate the acid or pH of the food product.

In the manufacturing of food products, potassium tripolyphosphate is used as a stabilizer and an emulsifier. It is also used as a preservative in the poultry, meat and seafood products in order to extend its shelf life. As an emulsifier, potassium tripolyphosphate is used in canned food, which helps to maintain the moisture content and increase the emulsification process. In beverages, potassium tripolyphosphate is used as a preservative, emulsifier, humectant, thickener, and softening agents in products such as soft drink and fruits drinks. This will help increase the shelf life of the products and improves the quality. As an intermediate potassium tripolyphosphate is used in other industries apart from food and beverage industry. In agriculture, it is expected to increase the shelf life of the grains and cereals when stored in the warehouse facility. Potassium tripolyphosphate possesses the same function in the animal feed industry as well. Due to the increasing demand for packages and instant food by the consumers, it is expected that the potassium tripolyphosphate is expected to have a potential growth over the years.

Global Potassium Tripolyphosphate Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global potassium tripolyphosphate market identified across the value chain include Lead Food Chemical Co., Ltd., Reephos Chemical Co., Ltd., Fosfa A.S., Lianyungang Dongtai Food Ingredients Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Gremount International Company Limited, Shandong Bangye Co., Ltd., among the other potassium tripolyphosphate manufacturers.