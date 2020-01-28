Radio Frequency Identification Market: Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2026

Radio frequency identification (RFID) is gaining popularity in the automotive industry for manufacturing as well as for integrating it with different automotive technologies. RFID utilizes radio waves to read and capture data stored on a device attached to an object. It primarily comprises two components ? antennae and a label or tag ? that store information received from the antennae.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55161

Market for radio frequency identification (RFID) for automotive is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to rising global demand for smart systems that work on the basis of previously stored data, such as automatic vehicle identification, passive entry system, and vehicle immobilizer. Increase in demand for vehicles loaded with automatic systems and enhanced safety features is likely to propel the RFID market for automotive. RFID devices are mostly employed in premium vehicles and rise in per capita income and increase in purchase power parity are playing an important role in driving the demand for premium vehicles, which in turn is driving the RFID market for automotive.

Availability of various finance structures is another key factor driving the premium vehicles market. High price of vehicles with automatic systems is likely to hinder the RFID market for automotive in the near future. Furthermore, some features such as electronic toll collection system require infrastructure for the application of this feature, thus a lack of infrastructure in a few regions is projected to negatively affect the market for the systems such as smart toll collection system.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=55161

The global RFID market for automotive can be segmented based on application, automotive systems, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on application, the vehicle integrated systems segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, owing to the high production of vehicles, while, on the other hand, presence of lesser number of automotive manufacturing units as compared to vehicle production is a key factor behind the lower expected market share of the manufacturing unit segment.

In terms of automotive systems, the passive entry systems segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market, owing to the integration of passive entry systems in most segments of passenger cars. Furthermore, vehicle immobilizer and electronic toll collection systems are highly lucrative segments of the RFID market for automotive.