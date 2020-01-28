Recombinant Ingredient Market: Increase in the Number of Genetic Disease to Spur the Market

The recombinant ingredient market consists of products manufactured by the combination of two or more complete products or part of products in order to develop a desired product for human well-being. Recombinant ingredient includes the products produced with recombinant DNA technology. Recombinant DNA technology emerged as a need for specific DNA segments in amount sufficient for biochemical analysis. The recombinant ingredient market includes recombinant proteins, recombinant vaccines, recombinant hormones and recombinant monoclonal antibody, as the widely used products in the field of medicine. Recombinant DNA is synthesized by the combination of two DNA strands, one of which has the gene of interest. Recombinant DNA technology uses the palindromic sequences which lead to the production of sticky and blunt ends, and hence can be fused together to form a new product. Recombinant DNA is also termed as chimeric DNA, as it is made of materials from two different species. Recombinant proteins, recombinant vaccines, recombinant hormones and monoclonal antibodies are all prepared using the technique of recombinant DNA technology. Proteins that are expressed as a result of recombinant DNA technology are termed as recombinant proteins. Along similar lines, vaccines are created from the virus of interest. Recombinant DNA is prepared by the process of molecular cloning and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Molecular cloning involves replication of DNA within the living cell and in PCR technique the DNA is replicated in test tube.

Increase in the number of genetic disease, demand for less toxic pharmaceutical products, and manufacturing of medicine for targeted diseases have given rise to the production of recombinant technique. Recombinant DNA technique is applied to map, identify, and sequence the genes and also to recognize their functions. In addition, recombinant DNA technique is used to manipulate organisms and also the product that has been derived from these organisms. The recombinant ingredient products provide a substantial quantity, with tailor-made products whose expression can be controlled and resistant to natural inhibitors and can be utilized widely. The common recombinant DNA products in medicine are recombinant human insulin, recombinant growth hormones (HGH and somatotropin), recombinant hepatitis B vaccine, and recombinant blood clotting factor VIII. Technological advancements have evolved the scope of medical research. New approaches with innovation in technology have been developed to exploit the potential of recombinant DNA technology. The ability of manipulate human genetic material has opened new avenues for diagnosis and treatment and has significant opportunity in the future of medicine. In the past two decades, recombinant technology has revolutionized the traditional medicine practice and initiated effective therapeutic options for a number of diseases. Since the recombinant ingredient technology has application into varied fields, the drivers of the market are specific to the fields. The driving factor in medicine is the increase in the number of life-threatening diseases and the rising number of diseased population worldwide. The only restraint in the recombinant ingredient market is the ethical issues concerning the approval of the recombinant products.

The recombinant ingredient market can be segmented according to application, end-user, and geography. Based on application, the recombinant ingredient market can be classified into proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, hormones, and blood related factors. According to end-user, the recombinant ingredient market can be divided into biotechnology research companies, diagnostic centers, forensic labs, agriculture institutes, food industry, and hospitals. By geography the recombinant ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America and Europe are dominant in the recombinant ingredient market as biotechnology companies are growing at a rapid pace in these regions. The U.S. is a highly attractive market as the companies in the country are research orientated and USFDA approval products can be used commercially worldwide. The emerging markets are Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa pertaining to developing economic scenario and increasing demand of therapeutic market. Prominent players are attracted to these regions owing to their developing economies with a strategic view to increase their productivity and expansion of business.

Top players in the recombinant ingredient market are Genentech, Inc., Eli Lilly and company, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Biocon, Novartis AG, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen Inc.