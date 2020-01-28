WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

The analysts forecast the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2018-2022.

STDs, also known as STIs, are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, yeast, parasites, and viruses, and are transmitted through sexual contact, thus generating the need for STD testing and demand for devices used for testing.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• bioMerieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann La Roche

Market driver

• Rise in STDs

Market challenge

• Lack of trained professionals

Market trend

• High demand for POC testing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

