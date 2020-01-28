Shale Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Shale Oil Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report researches the worldwide Shale Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Shale Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Shale oil is a type of unconventional crude oil that’s found in shale formations, which requires to be hydraulically fractured to extract the crude oil. Horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have resulted in increased oil and natural gas production from shale rock.

The industrial sector was the major end-user to the shale oil industry during 2017. According to this market research report, the maximum demand for shale oil will arise from this end-user segment throughout the forecast period.

Our analysts have estimated that during 2017, the Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the shale oil market. With the increase in fuel consumption in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

Global Shale Oil market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shale Oil.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Shale Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Shale Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Continental Resources

Concho Resources

Hess corporation

Occidental Petroleum

Anadarko

Marathon Oil

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Equinor

Chesapeake Energy

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

Shale Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Hydrotreating

No-hydrotreating

Shale Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Transportation

Residential and Commercial

Other

Shale Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Shale Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Shale Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Shale Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shale Oil :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Shale Oil Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shale Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydrotreating

1.4.3 No-hydrotreating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Residential and Commercial

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shale Oil Production

2.1.1 Global Shale Oil Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Shale Oil Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Shale Oil Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Shale Oil Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Shale Oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Shale Oil Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Shale Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Shale Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Shale Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Shale Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Shale Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Shale Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Shale Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Shale Oil Production by Regions

4.1 Global Shale Oil Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Shale Oil Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Shale Oil Production

4.2.2 United States Shale Oil Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Shale Oil Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Shale Oil Production

4.3.2 Europe Shale Oil Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Shale Oil Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Shale Oil Production

4.4.2 China Shale Oil Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Shale Oil Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Shale Oil Production

4.5.2 Japan Shale Oil Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Shale Oil Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Shale Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Shale Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Shale Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Shale Oil Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Shale Oil Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Shale Oil Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Shale Oil Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Shale Oil Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Shale Oil Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Shale Oil Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Shale Oil Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Shale Oil Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Shale Oil Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Shale Oil Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Shale Oil Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue by Type

6.3 Shale Oil Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Shale Oil Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Shale Oil Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Shale Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Royal Dutch Shell

8.1.1 Royal Dutch Shell Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.1.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Exxon Mobil

8.2.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.2.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BP

8.3.1 BP Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.3.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Continental Resources

8.4.1 Continental Resources Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.4.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Concho Resources

8.5.1 Concho Resources Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.5.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hess corporation

8.6.1 Hess corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.6.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Occidental Petroleum

8.7.1 Occidental Petroleum Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.7.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Anadarko

8.8.1 Anadarko Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.8.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Marathon Oil

8.9.1 Marathon Oil Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.9.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Chevron

8.10.1 Chevron Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Shale Oil

8.10.4 Shale Oil Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 ConocoPhillips

8.12 Equinor

8.13 Chesapeake Energy

8.14 EOG Resources

8.15 Pioneer Natural Resources

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Shale Oil Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Shale Oil Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Shale Oil Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Shale Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Shale Oil Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Shale Oil Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Shale Oil Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue Forecast by Type

Continued…..

