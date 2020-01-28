Soft Tissue Dissectors Market Top Key Players: Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic PLC, Omnia LLC

The report on Soft Tissue Dissectors Market released by Persistence Market Research depicts the current & future growth trends of this business besides outlining details pertaining to the myriad geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of Soft Tissue Dissectors Market. The report further elucidates intricate details regarding the supply and demand analysis, market share, growth statistics and contributions by leading industry players of Soft Tissue Dissectors Market.

Soft tissues are the supporting, connective tissues that surround organs of the human body. The damage to soft tissues needs to be handled with intense care. Soft tissue dissection surgeries are frequently performed across the world. Soft tissue dissection is a surgical method that separates soft tissues with hemostasis. The soft tissue dissection was first carried by using surgical instruments like scalpels, scissors, and forceps. With the new technological innovations, the electrosurgery method was introduced for soft tissue dissections. Electrosurgery uses high-frequency electric current or thermal destruction for dissecting the soft tissue, the soft tissue dissectors are used for this purpose. Energized dissection tools are commonly used in soft tissue dissection, than the traditional sharp scalpels for patient safety. While performing the soft tissue dissections the contact between the tissue and surgical instrument should be minimal. The new electrical energy based soft tissue dissector is incorporated into modern surgery such as bipolar soft tissue dissectors, monopolar soft tissue dissectors. The energized soft tissue dissector provides an accurate amount of energy required for the soft tissue for desiccating. In monopolar soft tissue dissectors, a pencil-like electrode is used for cutting the target tissue. A bipolar electrode is utilized for exceptional procedures for border access to all the sides of the soft tissue. These new soft tissue dissectors are more effective over the traditional methods.

Soft tissue dissection is widely performed in all parts of the world and is gradually getting popular due to non-invasive surgical instruments and advanced dissection techniques. Increasing cosmetic procedures is one of the major factors for driving the soft tissue dissectors market, Cosmetic rhinoplasty is the surgical procedure to reshape the nose commonly performed by Asian and Iranian women. According to the statistical report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic rhinoplasty is the second most commonly performed cosmetic surgical procedure in the world. The total rhinoplasty procedures reported by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) states that 72.1% of procedures were performed on women, and 27.9% were performed on males. The growth of the soft tissue dissectors market is driven by a rise in the number of surgical procedures globally due to road accidents. However, stringent government regulations for product approval are expected to hamper the soft tissue dissectors market growth.

The global Soft Tissue Dissectors Treatment market is segmented on the basis of Dissector type, usage Electrode Type, Application, End User and geography:

Soft Tissue Dissectors market Segmentation by Dissector Type Bipolar soft tissue dissectors Monopolar soft tissue dissectors?

Soft Tissue Dissectors market Segmentation by Usage Type Reusable Dissectors Disposable Dissectors?

Soft Tissue Dissectors market Segmentation by Electrode Type Stainless Steel Electrode Edge Coated Electrode Arthroscopic Electrode?

Soft Tissue Dissectors market Segmentation By Application Type General Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Cosmetic Surgery Neurosurgery

Soft Tissue Dissectors market Segmentation by end user Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Specialty clinics Others



The global soft tissue dissectors market comprised of large, leading manufacturers having wide product portfolios of electrosurgery instruments and accessories. The evolving technology and advanced products launch by key players is anticipated to lure major market layers in soft tissue dissectors market. For instance, Megadyne ace blade 700 Soft Tissue Dissector launched by Ethicon US, LLC comes with new GEM technology that reduces the surgical smoke by 99.6% than stainless steel monopolar electrosurgery dissectors. According to the soft tissue dissector segment the bipolar soft tissue dissector segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the soft tissue dissectors market. Among the application type, the cosmetic surgery segment is anticipated to witness fast growth in soft tissue dissectors market due to the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries performed globally.

Geographically, global Soft Tissue Dissectors market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the overall soft tissue dissectors market due to advancement in health care facilities, continuous emerging technology. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness higher market growth due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic disease and skin infections. The Middle East and Africa have a slowly growing soft tissue dissector market due to unawareness about the advanced medical procedures.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Soft Tissue Dissectors Market Cadence Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp, Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic PLC, Omnia LLC, Point Blank Medical, BOVIE MEDICAL, Olympus Corporation among others.

